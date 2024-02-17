Truck container crushes 3 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News
Scene of the accident where a container truck on Saturday, February 17, crushed three people to death in Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Scene of the accident where a container truck on Saturday, February 17, crushed three people to death in Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Dotun OMISAKIN
A container truck on Saturday, February 17, crushed three people to death in Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when the container slid off the truck with number plate T-1563 LA, killing the three victims inside a Howo truck without a number plate.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, the incident resulted from reckless driving leading to loss of control of the vehicle.

Okpe said the FRSC rescue team’s effort to save the victims – the driver and two passengers – was abortive, adding that the victim succumbed to death due to various degrees of injuries sustained.

She added that the deceased had been deposited at a morgue in Sagamu.




    “The FRSC operatives at Mowe carried out a rescue operation at about 0107 hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Mowe involving two vehicles (trucks) with registration number T-15636LA Bluebird and a HowoTruck with no number on it.

    “Three persons were involved, all male adults, and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the HOWO truck. The suspected cause of the crash was dangerous driving and loss of control.

    “The operatives tried to rescue the trapped victims, but unfortunately, the driver and two other people in front of the vehicle died.  The dead bodies were taken to Idera Morgue, Sagamu,” the FRSC said.

    She advised motorists to drive safely, stressing that the interests of other road users must always be taken care of to avoid accidents.

