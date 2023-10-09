True Story Award seeks entries from journalists

JOURNALISTS from all across the world are invited to submit applications for the True Story Award 2024.

The True Story Award is the first international journalism honour designed to encourage and support journalists worldwide in their profession.

This award seeks to expand the range of perspectives given in the media by making reporters’ voices heard beyond the limits of their nations.

The panel will select the 36 most significant texts of the year before deciding on a winner. While the winner will receive 25,000 Swiss francs, all nominated readers will receive 1,000 each.

Meanwhile, all the 36 nominees (one per text) will be invited to the True Story Festival in Bern, Switzerland. All works can be submitted in the following ten languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 5, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here