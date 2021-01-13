Trump becomes only US president to be impeached twice

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



THE House of Representatives has concluded the second impeachment of US President Donald Trump after it exceeded 217 votes needed to unseat him.

This makes Trump the only US president to be impeached twice. Two hundred and twenty-two Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, signalling a disgraceful end for the president of world’s biggest democracy who incited violence at Capitol Hill on January 6. While 232 House members voted for Trump’s impeachment, 197 members did not want him impeached. Four members did not vote.

Trump was impeached for his role in Capitol Hill violence which led to the death of five people and stoked fears in the hearts of many Americans.

Until the incident, he had refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden who won the November 2020 election, making uncomplimentary and inciting remarks about the election even after the Electoral College called Biden as winner.

Trump had told his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ in clear attempt to overturn election defeat to Joe Biden, the US president-elect.

Many see Trump’s behaviour before and after the election as disgraceful for a country touted as world’s best democracy.

Related Story: Impeachment hearing: House compels Pence to declare Trump unfit as US president

What happens to Trump?

With the impeachment, Trump has become the first US president to be impeached twice in the history of the US.

He could be banned from engaging in politics in the US. This would make him unable to contest for presidency in 2024.He could also be prosecuted. However, his impeachment needs to be validated by the Republican-dominated Senate.

He is to leave office on January 20, but his impeachment process by the Senate could continue after he leaves office.

Advertisement