UNITED States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a vein condition following a medical evaluation for swelling in his lower legs.

The White House announced this development on Thursday, July 17, through a letter from Trump’s physician.

An ultrasound of the 79-year-old president’s legs revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among individuals over 70 years.

The White House said there was “no evidence” of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Further examinations also showed “no signs of heart failure, kidney dysfunction, or any systemic illness,” it added.

The result indicated that Trump was not feeling any discomfort related to the condition.

According to MedlinePlus, a service of the US National Library of Medicine, “Venous insufficiency is a condition in which the veins struggle to return blood from the legs back to the heart.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The medical result was announced hours to the debate on Trump’s budget by the House.

The ICIR reported that the House is expected to approve the spending cuts tomorrow, following the Senate Republicans’ overnight approval of $9 billion in reductions to foreign aid and public broadcasting. The cuts, proposed by Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, were passed under budget rules that allow Republicans to bypass Democratic support.

Several Republican senators on Tuesday argued that slashing the programme’s funding would undermine decades of progress in the global HIV/AIDS fight.

Trump signed stringent executive orders on his inauguration day on January 20, including pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and health aid to developing countries, a move that shattered the hope of millions of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS who rely on the programme.