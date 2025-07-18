back to top

Trump diagnosed with vein condition behind swollen legs

Reading time: 1 mins
World News
Donald Trump, the 47th US President.
Donald Trump, the 47th US President.
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

UNITED States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a vein condition following a medical evaluation for swelling in his lower legs.

The White House announced this development on Thursday, July 17, through a letter from Trump’s physician.

An ultrasound of the 79-year-old president’s legs revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among individuals over 70 years.

The White House said there was “no evidence” of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Further examinations also showed “no signs of heart failure, kidney dysfunction, or any systemic illness,” it added.

The result indicated that Trump was not feeling any discomfort related to the condition.

According to MedlinePlus, a service of the US National Library of Medicine, “Venous insufficiency is a condition in which the veins struggle to return blood from the legs back to the heart.”


     

     

    The medical result was announced hours to the debate on Trump’s budget by the House.

    The ICIR reported that the House is expected to approve the spending cuts tomorrow, following the Senate Republicans’ overnight approval of $9 billion in reductions to foreign aid and public broadcasting. The cuts, proposed by Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, were passed under budget rules that allow Republicans to bypass Democratic support.

     Several Republican senators on Tuesday argued that slashing the programme’s funding would undermine decades of progress in the global HIV/AIDS fight.

    Read Also:

    After setbacks in Gaza, Ukraine, Trump shifts attention to Iran’s nuclear threat
    Biden tests positive for covid, suspends campaign
    China retaliates Trump’s new import tariffs, Canada, Mexico ready for response
    Donald Trump’ s Wife Accused Of Plagiarism

    Trump signed stringent executive orders on his inauguration day on January 20, including pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and health aid to developing countries,  a move that shattered the hope of millions of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS who rely on the programme.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement