Nigeria to keep getting HIV support as US Senate rejects Trump budget cuts

IN a move that offers hope to millions of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS, the United States Senate has taken steps to shield the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), from the sweeping foreign aid cuts proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The decision came after strong opposition from key Republican senators who pushed back against the White House’s proposal to cut $400 million from the PEPFAR budget.

The ICIR reported that Trump signed stringent executive orders on his inauguration day on January 20, reversing several policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Some of the orders included pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and health aid to developing countries, a move that shattered the hope of millions of Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS who rely on the programme for life-saving treatment and support.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme faced major disruptions as the Trump administration slashed foreign aid budgets, including funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), PEPFAR’s primary implementing agency.

The ICIR reports that several Republican senators on Tuesday argued that slashing the programme’s funding would undermine decades of progress in the global HIV/AIDS fight.

According to a report by Time Magazine, White House Budget Director Russell Vought confirmed that the administration would back a revised amendment preserving PEPFAR funding, after a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans.

“There is a substitute amendment that does not include the PEPFAR rescission, and we’re fine with that,” Vought told reporters, adding that the overall size of the spending cuts package would remain about $9 billion.

He said the amendment required the legislation to be sent back to the House of Representatives for another vote before the Friday deadline.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Launched in 2003 under President George Bush, PEPFAR has, according to the US government, delivered life-saving antiretroviral treatment and healthcare support to over 25 million people globally.

In Nigeria and other developing countries, PEPFAR is vital to the national HIV response, providing up to 90 per cent of the funding for HIV treatment.

It has committed over $6 billion to Nigeria, enhancing HIV testing, treatment, and strengthening the country’s health systems.

Public health officials and civil society groups raised concerns over the proposed cuts, warning that any reduction could jeopardise treatment for millions and lead to dangerous interruptions in care.