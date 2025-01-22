Full list: 42 executive orders signed by Trump on inauguration day

UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump signed executive orders on his inauguration day on Monday, January 20, reversing several policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.
Some of the orders include pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Paris Climate Agreement, ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, and recognising only two genders – male and female.
The list includes defending women from gender ideology extremism, reinstating the ban on transgender military service, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, among others.
Here is the list of the 42 executive orders, memoranda, and proclamations signed by the president:
- Declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border
2. Designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations
3. Reinstating the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy
4. Ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants
5. Defending women from gender ideology extremism
6. Eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes in federal agencies
7. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement
8. Declaring a national energy emergency
9. Reversing electric vehicle mandates
10. Implementing ‘Schedule F’ for federal employees
11. Relocating U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama
12. Pardoning individuals convicted in relation to January 6 events
13. Halting federal funding for abortion services
14. Suspending security clearances for officials linked to hunter Biden scandal
15. Establishing a federal bitcoin reserve
16. Releasing classified documents on JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations
17. Reversing AI regulation policies
18. Imposing tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada
19. Reinstating the ban on transgender military service
20. Prohibiting transgender women from participating in women’s sports
21. Halting government offshore wind leases
22. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America
23. Reverting Mount Denali to Mount McKinley
24. Freezing federal workforce hiring
25. Easing regulations on oil and gas production
26. Pausing Congress’ TikTok ban to seek a U.S. buyer
27. Reversing Biden-era immigration policies
28. Pulling out of the World Health organisation
29. Eliminating federal funding for DEI Programmes
30. Establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
31. Reinstating the ‘Muslim ban’
32. Ending birthright citizenship
33. Reforming the criminal justice system
34. Banning critical race theory in federal agencies
35. Demanding increased NATO contributions
36. Confronting China on trade practices
37. Ending the War in Ukraine
38. Supporting law enforcement
39. Promoting school choice
40. Restricting refugee admissions
41. Increasing federal focus on fentanyl trafficking
42. Launching a national infrastructure plan
