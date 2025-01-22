Full list: 42 executive orders signed by Trump on inauguration day

UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump signed executive orders on his inauguration day on Monday, January 20, reversing several policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Some of the orders include pulling out the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Paris Climate Agreement, ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, and recognising only two genders – male and female.

The list includes defending women from gender ideology extremism, reinstating the ban on transgender military service, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, among others.

Here is the list of the 42 executive orders, memoranda, and proclamations signed by the president:

Declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border

2. Designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations

3. Reinstating the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

4. Ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants

5. Defending women from gender ideology extremism

6. Eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes in federal agencies

7. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement

8. Declaring a national energy emergency

9. Reversing electric vehicle mandates

10. Implementing ‘Schedule F’ for federal employees

11. Relocating U.S. Space Command headquarters to Alabama

12. Pardoning individuals convicted in relation to January 6 events

13. Halting federal funding for abortion services

14. Suspending security clearances for officials linked to hunter Biden scandal

15. Establishing a federal bitcoin reserve

16. Releasing classified documents on JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations

17. Reversing AI regulation policies

18. Imposing tariffs on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada

19. Reinstating the ban on transgender military service

20. Prohibiting transgender women from participating in women’s sports

21. Halting government offshore wind leases

22. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America

23. Reverting Mount Denali to Mount McKinley

24. Freezing federal workforce hiring

25. Easing regulations on oil and gas production

26. Pausing Congress’ TikTok ban to seek a U.S. buyer

27. Reversing Biden-era immigration policies

28. Pulling out of the World Health organisation

29. Eliminating federal funding for DEI Programmes

30. Establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

31. Reinstating the ‘Muslim ban’

32. Ending birthright citizenship

33. Reforming the criminal justice system

34. Banning critical race theory in federal agencies

35. Demanding increased NATO contributions

36. Confronting China on trade practices

37. Ending the War in Ukraine

38. Supporting law enforcement

39. Promoting school choice

40. Restricting refugee admissions

41. Increasing federal focus on fentanyl trafficking

42. Launching a national infrastructure plan