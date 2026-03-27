Trump sets April 6 deadline, delays Iran energy strike

UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump has set Monday April 6 deadline to strike Iran’s Energy Plant.

In a statement Thursday night, he said: “As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the fake news media, and others, they are going very well.”

The ICIR reported earlier on Thursday that Trump insisted there were talks between the US and Iran, though Tehran had repeatedly denied his claim.

He said Iranian leaders were already negotiating behind the scenes and suggested they were eager for a deal but too fearful to admit it publicly. He warned they faced threats both internally and from the US.

An Iranian embassy official in Islamabad said talks in Islamabad were still on the table and Pakistan was the preferred destination for Tehran, although nothing had been finalised.

According to Reuters, the US proposed a 15-point for negotiation, reportedly delivered via Pakistan. The plan calls for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, dismantle its highly enriched uranium stockpiles, curb its missile programme, and cut support for regional allies.

Amid the conflict, in which Israel backs the US, Trump had declared a five-day ceasefire, alleging dialogue was ongoing. However, Iran launched multiple waves of missile strikes on Israel hours after the US leader took the decision.

The decision followed his earlier ultimatum to Iran. In a strongly worded social media post on Saturday, September 21, Trump said the US would ‘obliterate’ Iran’s energy infrastructure if the vital waterway critical to global oil and gas shipments is not reopened without threat.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from ‌this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump said.

The ICIR reports that the Strait of Hormuz remains largely disrupted amid fears of Iranian attacks, choking a passage that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. The near shutdown has already shaken global markets, with European gas prices surging significantly in recent days, raising concerns of a broader energy crisis.

The war has seen several Iran officials, including the country’s Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, killed. Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, who took over from his father, has reportedly been in a coma, and has yet to be seen in public.

Meanwhile, the US has lost some of its military officers and armaments. It has also seen a couple of its bases targeted and attacked in the Middle East.

In Israel, many locations have been hit by Iranian drones, with the conflict taking a huge toll on the entire Middle East economy and peace.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed the US military had decimated Iranian military, including dozens of the country’s ships, Iran has continued to fight both Israel and the US without any hope it would capitulate.

The conflict which began on February 28, has claimed over 2,000 lives according to media reports.

Trump’s decision to step back had earlier lifted equities and pushed oil prices sharply below $100 a barrel, reversing a market slump triggered by his weekend threats and Iran’s warnings of retaliation, but those gains came under pressure on Tuesday after Iran’s parliament speaker denied that any negotiations had taken place, casting doubt on the market’s earlier optimism.

On Tuesday, US Treasury yields climbed and the dollar recovered as markets continued to absorb the shock of energy supply risks tied to Iran’s threat to shipping in the strait.

Brent crude futures rose 4.2 per cent to $104.21 a barrel, rebounding from a roughly 10 per cent drop the previous day, while US crude gained 4.3 per cent to $91.93 per barrel.