Turkey suspends 149 referees over betting allegations

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
TFF president Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu. Photo credit: TFF/X
Mustapha USMAN
THE Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended 149 referees accused of betting on football matches.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, reported by AFP, the TFF said its disciplinary committee-imposed bans ranging from eight to twelve months after investigations confirmed that the referees had placed or maintained active betting accounts.

The federation added that investigations were ongoing into three other referees.

The suspensions followed a months-long inquiry that examined 571 referees across the country’s professional leagues.

The TFF revealed that 371 officials were found with sports betting accounts, and 152 were actively placing bets.

According to the TFF, 22 of the affected officials, including seven match referees and 15 assistants, were officiating in the country’s top division, the Super Lig.

One referee alone placed more than 18,000 bets, while 42 referees each wagered on over 1,000 football matches.

Background

The betting probe began in April 2025, following reports of widespread gambling among match officials.

A five-year audit report found systemic violations of both TFF and FIFA disciplinary regulations, which strictly prohibit referees, coaches, and players from engaging in betting activities.

According to TFF regulations, referees found guilty risk suspension for up to one year. Under Article 27 of FIFA’s Code of Ethics, they may also face fines of up to 100,000 Swiss francs (£94,000) and bans lasting as long as three years from all football-related activities.

The revelations have shaken confidence in Turkish football, with prominent clubs, including Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor, calling for investigation.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

