Twitter considers introducing edit button after Elon Musk polls followers

Twitter has announced that it is working on an edit button that would allow users to change tweets after they have been posted.

Users have called for an edit button, but there are concerns about how to execute it. It is one of the most requested changes to the social networking service.

To fix a typo in a tweet currently, users have to delete it and resend the tweet, which can limit the number of people who see it.

This development is coming on the heels of Twitter confirming that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will join the company’s board of directors.

On Monday, Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter which was revealed via a regulatory filing, and he also tweeted a poll to his followers asking if Twitter should add an edit button.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s vice president of consumer products in a tweet, said the feature had been in the works for years.