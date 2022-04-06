27.1 C
Abuja

Twitter considers introducing edit button after Elon Musk polls followers

Featured NewsScience and Tech
Amos ABBA
twitter
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Twitter has announced that it is working on an edit button that would allow users to change tweets after they have been posted.

Users have called for an edit button, but there are concerns about how to execute it. It is one of the most requested changes to the social networking service.

To fix a typo in a tweet currently, users have to delete it and resend the tweet, which can limit the number of people who see it.

This development is coming on the heels of Twitter confirming that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will join the company’s board of directors.

On Monday, Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter which was revealed via a regulatory filing, and he also tweeted a poll to his followers asking if Twitter should add an edit button.

Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s vice president of consumer products in a tweet, said the feature had been in the works for years.

“Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot take at the moment,” he tweeted.

- Advertisement -

In 2020, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said the company would never add an edit button to its service.

At the announcement, Sullivan highlighted the edit button’s potential to increase the amount of misleading content on Twitter.

“Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” Sullivan tweeted.
“Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit.”

Subscribers to Twitter Blue, a $3 per month subscription, currently have access to a feature that gives users a few seconds to correct a tweet before it’s made public.

Twitter said it would start testing the idea in the coming months.

Under an edit function, users would be able to fix typos or errors in a tweet without losing any replies, retweets or likes it has already gained.
Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram already allow users to edit their posts, and Twitter’s new boss Parag Agrawal appears open to the idea.

Elon Musk had started a poll on Monday after disclosing that he owned a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, which made him the firm’s biggest shareholder.

Twitter shares finished up more than 2 per cent, making it one of the best-performing tech stocks. This move caps a 27 per cent increase on Monday after Musk’s share purchase was announced.

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Terrorists attack Kaduna military base, kill 17 soldiers, 3 locals

AT LEAST 17 soldiers and three residents have been killed in an attack on...
News

WHO: 99% of global population breathe polluted air

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has said people in almost every corner of the world...
Int'l Affairs

Over 7 million people displaced in Ukraine — Report

THE International Organisation of Migration(IOM) has said over 7.1 million people have been forced...
Politics and Governance

2023: INEC warns political parties against non-compliance with Electoral Act

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties against non-compliance with provisions...
Judiciary

Atheist Mubarak Bala sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy

MUBARAK Bala, a self-acclaimed atheist has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy. Bala,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Drug trafficking: More facts emerge on NDLEA arrests on Ethiopian Airlines flights

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Angry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTerrorists attack Kaduna military base, kill 17 soldiers, 3 locals

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.