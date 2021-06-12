ON Saturday, June 12, 2021, many Nigerians across multiple locations took to the streets in protest against the Federal Government’s inability to tackle insecurity and economic woes in the nation.

As a result, the hashtag #June12thProtest trended on the social media.

June 12 is marked as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Among those using the hashtags were some individuals who alleged that Twitter, or its CEO Jack Dorsey, had changed the like and retweet button to green or the Nigerian flag in solidarity with the protest.

A search conducted by the FactCheckHub on Twitter using the phrase ‘Like button changed’ showed results [archived here] of multiple tweets making the claims.

The Claim

Twitter or its CEO Jack Dorsey changed the like and retweet button in solidarity with June 12 protest.

The Findings

Checks by the FactCheckHub showed that the claim was false.

A Twitter user with the username @ChibuzorUkwu tweeted that the retweet button was changed from blue to green.

“Twitter has changed the retweet button colour from blue to green in solidarity with Nigerians on #June12thProtest’ Let’s light the candles of hope and unity that they thought was put out during #EndSARS. Jack is blessed,” his tweet read.

The Twitter retweet icon colour prior to June 12 was green and it is still green.

Findings revealed a noticeable change was made to the retweet option colour in 2016 and it has since been returned to its default green colour.

A Twitter user with the username @urPapaDeyCraze tweeted that the like button changed.

“The like button of any tweet carrying #June12thProtest just changed!!! jack is behind us! RT aggressively,” his tweet read.

The user attached screengrabs of a tweet showing that the like button had been replaced by the Nigerian flag. One of the attached images had no flag to represent it before retweeting while the other had a flag to represent after retweeting.

The FactcheckHub traced the original Tweet and found that the claim is false. The tweet had showed the default red heart when liked.

Furthermore, the FactCheckhub fact-checkers liked multiple tweets with the hashtag #KeepItOn and #June12thProtest but it did not change into a flag.

The Factcheckhub observed that the same person or a group of persons was behind this misinformation.