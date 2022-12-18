28.1 C
Abuja

Twitter restores suspended journalists’ accounts after polls

News
Lama Queen Godoz
Elon Musk. Source: Ars Technica
Twitter Elon Musk. Source: Ars Technica
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TWITTER has restored the accounts of suspended media practitioners after polls where majority voted in support of the motion.

The poll results which had to be repeated revealed that 59 per cent of 3.6 million Twitter users voted for the immediate restoration of  suspended jounalists’ accounts.

In a post, Elon Musk said “the people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now”.

The Chief Twit had alleged that some journalists had infringed on his privacy via doxxing. As a result, the journalists’ accounts were banned.

Twitter also reinstated the spaces feature which had been shut down just before banning the journalists who hosted a space Musk angrily stormed out of.

In a tweet he announced, “space is back”.

- Advertisement -

Although the journalists claimed to have only reported on the jet tracking account @elonjet, criticisms from media organizations, and other authorities have raised the concern that Twitter may be undermining press freedom.

Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) in a official statement condemned Twitter’s actions.

The group said Twitter’s action “violates the spirit of the First Amendment and the principle that social media platforms will allow the unfiltered distribution of information that is already in the public square”

The United Nations Under Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming tweeted that media freedom should not be toyed with, noting that a free press is the cornerstone of democracy.

European Union Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova sanctioned Twitter with Europe’s new Digital Services Act which entails “the respect of media freedom and fundament rights”.

- Advertisement -

The German foreign office, French minister of industry and other prominent bodies also condemned Twitter’s actions.

The owner of the microblogging site, Musk, keeps making impulsive changes to Twitter’s moderation policies.

Tech Journalist Kara Swisher who has been covering Musk for more than two decades told the PBS news her concerns.

Swisher said regulating Twitter in America would be difficult because of the First Amendment but in Europe there are different rules that come to play.

She added that “it’s about the whims of the richest man in the world and what he feels like doing on any given day”.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating

By Thomas C. Erren, University of Cologne; Philip Lewis, University of Cologne, and Ursula...
News

Buhari warns Western nations against travel advisories on Nigeria

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned Western nations against issuing travel advisories on Nigeria. The President...
National News

Yuletide: FRSC warns against reckless driving on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge

AHEAD of the Yuletide season, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned road...
Education

FUOYE declares lecture-free day after student hit by truck dies

TODAY, Saturday, December 17, is a lecture-free day at the Federal University of Oye,...
News

Nigeria’s oldest President, Muhammadu Buhari, clocks 80

NIGERIA's oldest leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, clocked 80 today, Saturday, December 17. Prominent citizens, including...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.