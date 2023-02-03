37.1 C
Twitter user believes academics can use ChatGPT ethically, here is how

Sinafi Omanga
ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI and released in November last year, is capable of writing logical essays and solving mathematical puzzles, as well as producing computer codes.

But this new artificial intelligence tool has been opposed by many academic institutions around the world for ethical reasons like plagiarism and misinformation.

For instance, the Sciences Po school in Paris, one of the most prestigious universities in France, has banned the use of ChatGPT for oral or written assignments.

It said anyone found to have used the chatbot for assignment would face “sanctions which can go as far as expulsion from the establishment, or even from higher learning.”

Officials in New York and other jurisdictions have also forbidden its use in schools, according to several reports.

On the contrary, a Twitter user, Mushtaq Bilal, believes that the potential of ChatGPT as an educational tool outweighs its risks if used “intelligently and ethically for academic purposes.”

Bilal, in a Twitter post on Friday, February 3, said, “ChatGPT is everywhere and everyone is using it, but most academics don’t know how to use it smartly.”

He outlined five ways academics can use ChatGPT to create what he described as “structure”.

“Combine ChatGBT’s artificial intelligence with your own natural intelligence and you will be unstoppable – Porsche with no brakes,” said Bilal in one of the Twitter threads.

With examples, Bilal explained how academics can use the tool to outline research or seminar paper, brainstorm research questions and draft personal statement for scholarship.

He added interview and presentation preparations as other ways academics can use the tool.

Endorsed by Microsoft, ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that can conduct meaningful a two-way conversational text interface that is inspired by data gathered on the internet.

Sinafi Omanga
Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR.

