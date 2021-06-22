We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that two persons died in the tanker explosion that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The FRSC also revealed that 13 vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

The Ogun State FRSC Sector Commander Ahmed Umar confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Umar further disclosed that, so far, one person had been rescued from the scene of the explosion and taken to a private hospital for treatment.

He added that the remains of the deceased were taken away by their relatives.

“The fire is serious. Six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion,” he said.

Efforts by The ICIR to reach the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi did not yield results as calls to his mobile telephone were not answered. Messages sent to him were also not replied as at the time of filing this report.

Bad roads and poor safety standards, among other factors, have led to recurring tanker explosions along Nigerian roads over the years.

Five people were killed in an earlier tanker explosion in Ogun State last week. Two other persons were severely injured.

The ICIR reported at least three deaths on Thursday from another tanker explosion that occurred at the Ikeja area of Lagos.