Two ICIR-funded reports nominated for Nigeria Media Merit Award

Blessing Otoibhi
Grace Obike and Innocent Duru
Grace Obike and Innocent Duru

1min read

TWO stories funded by The ICIR have been nominated for this year’s Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

The NMMA is a yearly award that recognises exceptional reporters in the diverse fields of journalism and promotes media excellence.

A report, ‘Fear of hunger mounts: How Covid-19 is ravaging farmers’ efforts’ by Innocent Duru, a journalist with The Nation, was nominated in the Business category.

Duru’s report shows that the COVID19 palliatives announced by the government to help farmers stay afloat have not targeted women entrepreneurs.

Also, another story funded by The ICIR, ‘Untold story of adults who rape male children’ by Grace Obike was nominated for the Gani Fawenhimi Prize for the Human Rights Reporter category of the NMMA.

The report by Obike, also a reporter with The Nation, shows that while sexual abuse of male children by adults are on the rise in various parts of the country, not much is reported about it.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

