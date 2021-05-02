Two Journalists killed, three imprisoned in the last six years

BETWEEN 2015 and 2021, two journalists were killed while three were imprisoned, according to data provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Analysis of the CPJ data uncovered that a total of 34 attacks were launched on journalists in Nigeria from 1992 down to 2021.

Consequent upon all the attacks, 12 pressmen were killed, 22 were consigned to prison. Eight of them were murdered, with three dying on dangerous assignments and one killed in a crossfire.

There have been many casualties since 2015

In 2016, Jones Abiri (Weekly Source) was imprisoned on the grounds of being ‘anti-state and retaliatory,’ while Friday Ogungbemi (Policy and Lawmakers) was imprisoned on the grounds of ‘defamation.’

In 2019, Precious Owolabi (Channels TV) was killed while undergoing a dangerous assignment and Agba Jalingo (Cross River Watch) was imprisoned on multiple charges of being ‘anti-state,’ engaging in ‘defamation and false news.’

Onifade Emmanuel Pelumi (Gboah TV), just 20 years old, paid with his life in 2020 while undergoing a dangerous assignment.

A history of stifled voices (1995 – 1999)

The loss of lives and the incarceration of pressmen and women in Nigeria did not start today.

In an unpleasant period of Nigeria’s tumultuous military rule, which was characterised by major human rights abuses, Olufisayo Alabi (Osun Voice), Chris Mamah (The Week) and Godwin Agbroko (The Week) were imprisoned on no grounds.

Ben Charles Obi (Weekend Classique), George Mbah (Tell), Kunle Ajibade (TheNEWS), Christine Anyanwu (The Sunday Magazine) and Onome Osifo-Whiskey (Tell) were imprisoned on being ‘anti-state.’

George Onah (Vanguard), Moshood Fayemiwo (Razor), Mohammed Adamu (African Concord), Adetokunbo Fakeye (PM News), Soji Omotunde (African Concord) and Jenkins Alumona (TheNEWS) were all imprisoned without any charge.

In late 1997, Akin Adesokan (Post Express) was also imprisoned on no grounds.

Rafiu Salau (TheNews/Tempo/PM News Group) and Babafemi Ojudu (TheNews/Tempo/PM News Group) were also imprisoned without any actual charge, while Niran Malaolu (The Diet) was thrown into jail on the grounds of being ‘anti-state and retaliatory.’

Some had to pay the ultimate price

It was a more gloomy situation for Tunde Oladepo (The Guardian), Okezie Amaruben (Newsservice) and Fidelis Ikwuebe (Freelancer) who were murdered between 1998 to 1999.

Sam Nimfa-Jan (Details) lost his life while undertaking a dangerous assignment. Samson Boyi (The Scope), however, was killed in a crossfire.

2005 -2012

Even with the return to democracy in May 1999, there have been more incidences of attacks on journalists.

The imprisonment of Owei Kobina Sikpi (Weekly Star) happened in October 2005 on the charge of false news.

From 2009 to 2012, the following journalists were murdered: Bayo Ohu (The Guardian), Nathan S. Dabak (The Light Bearer), Sunday Gyang Bwede (The Light Bearer), Zakariya Isa (Nigeria Television Authority) and Enenche Akogwu (Channels TV).