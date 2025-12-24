Two Kano lawmakers died hours apart

THE Kano State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning after the sudden death of its two members – Aminu Ungoggo and Sarki Daneji.

They died hours apart on Wednesday, December 24.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai.

Shawai disclosed that Ungogo, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, was the first to die, passing away at the Assembly complex after a brief illness.

“The late Hon. Ungogo died while on active duty at the Kano State House of Assembly. He is survived by his wife and children,” he said.

Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Falgore, condoled with the family of the deceased, the constituents of Ungogo, and fellow lawmakers, describing the loss as irreplaceable.

“Hon. Ungogo’s death comes at a critical time when Kano citizens needed him most,” he said.

Ungogo was scheduled to be buried on Wednesday evening at exactly 6:00pm in his hometown.

The death of Sarki Aliyu Daneji was confirmed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The lawmakers’ passing has added to the list of lawmakers who have passed this year.

The ICIR reports that Lagos State was thrown into mourning in September following the death of four female elected officials, barely two months after they were sworn into office.

Basirat Mayabikan, who died on 21 September, just 56 days after inauguration, and Oluremi Ajose, who died on 20 September, 55 days into her tenure.

Their deaths came a month after the passing of Zainab Shotayo on 18 August, 22 days after taking office, and Oluwakemi Rufai, who died on 13 August, barely 17 days after inauguration.

Recall that the House of Representatives member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Oyo State, Musiliudeen Akinremi, also known as Jagaban, died at 51 in 2024.

Akinremi was a two-time member of the House and a member of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

The ICIR further reports that at least three members of the House of Representatives have died since the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in June, 2023.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, a lawmaker representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State on the APC platform, Isa Dongoyaro, died after a brief illness.

Dongoyaro was 46 years old at the time of his death.

Similarly, in October 2023, a lawmaker representing Isa/Sabon Birnin federal constituency of Sokoto state, Abdulkadir Danbuga, died at 63.

Before the 10th Assembly was inaugurated in 2023, Isma’ila Maihanchi, who was elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba, died, aged 36.