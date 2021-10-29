Two Nigerians among team that delivered 2022 Range Rover

— 1 min read

TWO Nigerians have announced their participation in the team that developed the new fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover SUV, which offers more luxury, technology and seating capacity.

Benue-born Tyough Yohanna Beetseh disclosed he led the applications delivery and integration project – Global IT Manufacturing team to build the luxury car. At the same time, Twitter user @NissiNation said she worked with the design team.

Retweeting a post by @LandRover_UK, Nissi who is believed to be the younger sister of Grammy award-winning music superstar Burna Boy, wrote: “after three years working on this project, I’m proud and happy to see it now revealed to the world”.

In a Facebook post on the same Thursday, Beetseh said: “After all the early mornings, late nights, weekend working, long meetings, heated arguments and intense presentations, I am super proud of my team’s effort in contributing to the build of this car.

“Glad we are finally able to share this masterpiece to the world. Indeed, this one has my blood and sweat in it and I will forever cherish the experience”.

Beetseh, who is an entrepreneur, senior management consultant and a seasoned global industry professional, has consulted for some of the world’s most prominent organisations.

He has delivered key projects for Jaguar Land Rover, BBC, EDF Energy, London 2012 Olympics, Department of Work and Pensions, United Kingdom (UK).

- Advertisement -

Addressing the media at a preview event, Chief Creative Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Gerry McGovern, described the 2022 Range Rover as “a master class in restraint”, noting that keeping things clean and reducing styling elements to their essence is one of the hardest things to do in design.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from Nigerians, including Burna Boy, commending them for doing their country and Africa proud.

The 2022 Range Rover SUV which costs a whooping $183,150 has features such as: Integrated Chassis Control system which preemptively fine-tunes how the vehicle reacts to varying road conditions for a smoother ride, Rear-wheel steering that trims the vehicle’s turning circle to just 36 feet (the smallest of any Land Rover SUV).

It also has retractable exterior door handles, a two-tone paint job and the latest in lighting technology. This is the first Land Rover model to feature the Dynamic Response Pro system technology, which uses the vehicle’s 48-volt electrical system to arrest body roll in corners.