30.1 C
Abuja

Two Nigerians among team that delivered 2022 Range Rover

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Tyough Yohanna Beetseh and @NissiNation and
Tyough Yohanna Beetseh and @NissiNation

Related

1min read

TWO Nigerians have announced their participation in the team that developed the new fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover SUV, which offers more luxury, technology and seating capacity.

Benue-born Tyough Yohanna Beetseh disclosed he led the applications delivery and integration project – Global IT Manufacturing team to build the luxury car. At the same time, Twitter user @NissiNation said she worked with the design team.

Retweeting a post by @LandRover_UK, Nissi who is believed to be the younger sister of Grammy award-winning music superstar Burna Boy, wrote: “after three years working on this project, I’m proud and happy to see it now revealed to the world”.

In a Facebook post on the same Thursday, Beetseh said: “After all the early mornings, late nights, weekend working, long meetings, heated arguments and intense presentations, I am super proud of my team’s effort in contributing to the build of this car.

“Glad we are finally able to share this masterpiece to the world. Indeed, this one has my blood and sweat in it and I will forever cherish the experience”.

Beetseh, who is an entrepreneur, senior management consultant and a seasoned global industry professional, has consulted for some of the world’s most prominent organisations.

He has delivered key projects for Jaguar Land Rover, BBC, EDF Energy, London 2012 Olympics, Department of Work and Pensions, United Kingdom (UK).

- Advertisement -

Addressing the media at a preview event, Chief Creative Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Gerry McGovern, described the 2022 Range Rover as “a master class in restraint”, noting that keeping things clean and reducing styling elements to their essence is one of the hardest things to do in design.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from Nigerians, including Burna Boy, commending them for doing their country and Africa proud.

The 2022 Range Rover SUV which costs a whooping $183,150 has features such as: Integrated Chassis Control system which preemptively fine-tunes how the vehicle reacts to varying road conditions for a smoother ride, Rear-wheel steering that trims the vehicle’s turning circle to just 36 feet (the smallest of any Land Rover SUV).

It also has retractable exterior door handles, a two-tone paint job and the latest in lighting technology. This is the first Land Rover model to feature the Dynamic Response Pro system technology, which uses the vehicle’s 48-volt electrical system to arrest body roll in corners.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

World News

Two Nigerians among team that delivered 2022 Range Rover

TWO Nigerians have announced their participation in the team that developed the new fifth-generation...
News

Buhari warns against tenure extension campaign

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has warned campaigners to desist from pushing for his third...
Featured News

Secondus snatches defeat from the jaws of victory on the eve of PDP Convention

THE NATIONAL Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would go ahead as scheduled...
News

Lagos blue light rail project to take off in 2022, 18 year after launch

THE Lagos blue light rail line inaugurated in December 2003 by the Bola Tinubu...
News

Secondus’ attempt to stop PDP convention fails at Appeal Court

ATTEMPT by the embattled former National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Uche...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari warns against tenure extension campaign

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.