U.S controlled Democrat House impeaches Donald Trump

The United States Democrats controlled House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump was impeached by the legislators following a debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against him after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine.

By a 230 to 197 vote for abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and another 229-198 for obstruction of justice in the Democratic-majority House, the 45th US president became just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.

US Democrats said they had “no choice” but to formally charge the 73-year-old Republican, with House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who kicked off the impeachment debate in a speech said the action was lone of the most solemn powers this body can take.

“No member, regardless of political or party, comes to Congress to impeach a president,” said Pelosi.

“Trump had pursued an “improper personal benefit” at “the expense of our national security,” which “gave us no choice” but to impeach.”

“If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duties,” Pelosi added.

President Trump had been accused of blocking the payment of a US congressionally mandated $400 million military aid package to obtain quid pro quo cooperation from, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump eventually released the aid package.

He was accused to have pressured Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over Hunter’s involvement with the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings.

Trump has however denied wrongdoing, noting that his interest in launching the investigations was legitimate because he wanted to eradicate corruption.

Trump earlier in a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump said what he is going through should never happen to a president, asking people of the country to say a prayer for him.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted.

“A terrible thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”