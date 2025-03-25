back to top

UPDATED: UBA fined over N149 million by CBN for breaking rules

Reading time: 2 mins
Banking and Finance
UBA House
UBA House, Marina Lagos
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

UNITED Bank for Africa (UBA) has been fined a total of N149.65 million for failing to comply with banking regulations set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to findings by The ICIR.

Details of these penalties were included in the bank’s audited financial statements for 2024, which were made public on Monday, March 24.

Analysis of the report reveals that UBA was penalised for several different breaches.

The largest fine, N122 million was for not having proper documentation and up-to-date information for customer accounts and transactions. The bank also received a N16 million fine related to customer complaints that were resolved by the Consumer Protection Department.

Analysis of the report shows that UBA was penalised for various contraventions.

The bank received a fine of N122 million for inadequate documentation and update of customer account and transaction, and N16 million for consumer complaint resolved by consumer protection department.

Further penalties included N9.65 million for submitting its cyber security self-assessment report late, and N2 million for wrongly selling personal travel allowance to two customer accounts.

Separately, The ICIR previously reported that UBA, along with eight other banks, was fined for not making enough naira notes available through ATMs during the last Christmas period.

In that instance, the CBN fined UBA N150 million, as part of a total of N1.35 billion levied against the nine banks, for hoarding cash from customers.

The CBN stated that this fine followed repeated warnings to ensure that cash was readily available, especially during times of high demand.

Read Also:

‘CBN’s proposed bank’s recapitalisation timely to save depositors’
‘Nigerians indirectly paying for CBN’s unregulated lending to FG through high inflation’
[UPDATED] Half-year results cast doubt on Unity Bank’s financial health
2024 marked another windfall year for banks, woes for other businesses  

…N1.14 billion lost to fraudsters

UBA’s financial statements released on Monday also showed that the bank lost N1.14 billion to fraudsters. This involved fraudulent activities totalling N4.904 billion, carried out around 29,359 times.

Electronic fraud cases were the most common, occurring approximately 29,322 times, followed by fraudulent transfers and withdrawals.

Other types of fraudulent activity included cash theft/suppression, cash theft, and dry posting.

This indicates that UBA’s losses to fraudsters increased by 23 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year.


     

     

    Additionally, the bank received a total of 3,210,708 complaints, up from 2,946,318 in 2023. The total amount claimed in these complaints was N262.87 billion, higher than the N178.09 billion claimed against it in 2023.

    As of the end of the 2024 financial year, 643,719 complaints remained unresolved, compared to 15,375 carried over from 2023.

    The pan-African bank stated, “We understand that to effectively serve our customers, we must have the capacity to resolve customer complaints and generate insightful feedback to improve customer experience and support product, channel and process development and innovation.”

    Update: The headline and lead of the report was updated to reflect that the numbers are in millions and not billions. 

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement