Half-year results cast doubt on Unity Bank’s financial health

UNITY Bank Plc shows signs of financial distress as its total liabilities exceeded total assets in its half-year results, raising concern that it may default on its obligations to creditors and be headed for bankruptcy.

The bank’s unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023, showed that total liabilities at N688.826 billion exceeded total assets at N509.998 billion.

Checks by The ICIR on the company’s profit lines revealed that the bank posted negative growth.

Financial analysts say the bank’s position could cause a publicly traded company to be delisted from a stock exchange.

Unity Bank reported a negative net operating income of N23.359 billion, a loss before tax of N38.705 billion and a net loss of N38.865 billion.

In its 2022 audited results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, the 17-year-old lender also posted negative performances as liabilities exceeded its assets.

In 2022, the bank posted an unfavourable financial position as the total liabilities of N785.092 billion exceeded its total assets of N510.143 billion by N274.948 billion.

In 2021, the bank reported a similar unfavourable financial position as total liabilities at N815.022 billion exceeded its total assets at N538.868 billion by N276.153 billion.

In its 2022 independent auditor’s report signed by its professional services chartered accountants, Akinyemi Ashade, KPMG raised concerns over the bank’s financial health after total liabilities exceeded its assets.

The KPMG noted that Unity Bank did not meet the required minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 10 per cent and the minimum capital requirement of N25 billion for a national bank as required by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Pointing to Note 35 in the financial statement, it said the conditions and other matters outlined in the note indicated a material uncertainty that might cast significant doubt on the bank’s ability to continue as a going concern.

“We draw attention to Note 35 of the financial statements, which indicates that the bank made a profit of ₦941.4million for the year ended 31 December 2022. As of the same date, the bank’s total liabilities exceeded its total assets by ₦274.9billion, and the bank did not meet the required minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 10 per cent and the minimum capital requirement of ₦25 billion for a national bank as required by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“As stated in Note 35, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 35, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt about the bank’s ability to continue as a going concern,” KPMG noted.

Unity Bank had forecast gross earnings of N23.46 billion and profit after tax of N230.182 million for the second quarter of 2023.

TechCabal reported that Unity Bank, alongside TeamApt and Access Bank, were victims of a data hack, although the banks did not confirm this.