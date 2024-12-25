2024 marked another windfall year for banks, woes for other businesses  

2024 is another windfall year for Nigerian banks as the monetary authority’s hawkish policy boosted banks’ earnings but stunted operations for manufacturing companies and other businesses.

Following the floating of the exchange rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last year, many banks reported massive foreign exchange gains, especially banks with thick foreign currency-denominated assets.

The profits made surprisingly attracted the government’s attention as it demanded a 50 per cent windfall tax from the gains, which shareholders associations have vowed to contend to protect shareholders’ funds.

The apex bank too had its eye on the gain and had strictly warned banks not to pay dividends or meet operating expenses from it.

However, it is a pretty kettle of fish this year as CBN’s hawkish and unrelenting orthodox monetary policy boosted banks’ earnings, but stifled the operations of other businesses.

CBN’s hawkish rate stance

In all its monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings held this year, CBN consecutively hiked the benchmark interest rate by 875‬ basis points from 18.75 per cent to 27.50 per cent.