UK Police charge suspect to court over Nigerian’s death

THE United Kingdom (UK) Metropolitan Police have arrested and charged Andre Wright-Walters, the prime suspect in the killing of 67-year-old Nigerian, James Gbadamosi.

In a statement released on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said Gbadamosi was attacked and assaulted on Balham High Road around 4 p.m. on August 24, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

“Police were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in Balham High Road at around 15:40hrs on Sunday, 24 August.

“A man aged 67 was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and sadly died in hospital on Friday, 5 September,” the statement read.

The ICIR reported a similar incident in August, where two people were charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Nigerian, Ayowale Aladejana, in New Cross, southeast London.

The Metropolitan Police reported that detectives investigating Aladejana’s stabbing had charged a man and a woman with murder.

According to the latest incident involving the late Gbadamosi, 37-year-old Wright-Walters and a 30-year-old woman, whose identity was withheld, were arrested and charged on Wednesday, August 27, with grievous bodily harm with intent and for being in possession of a Class A drug.

“He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 August and was released on bail to appear at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 September.

“A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on Wednesday, 27 August on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. She was re-arrested on Saturday, 6 September for conspiracy to commit murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries,” the police explained.

The police further stated that Wright-Walters was re-arrested on Saturday, September 6, on suspicion of murder and was charged before a magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Andre Wright-Walters, 37 (05.02.1988) of Avery Hill, Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, September 7. He appears at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8 September. Wright-Walters was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 6 September.

“He had previously been charged on Wednesday, August 27, with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a class A drug, after being arrested the same day.”

The police added that the 30-year-old suspected accomplice had been granted bail pending further investigations.

Gbadamosi’s death adds to the growing number of Nigerians who have been killed under suspicious circumstances in the UK.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR reported on August 6 that 60-year-old Nigerian, Nkiru Chima, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her apartment located in Romford, UK.

Similarly in May, a nurse residing in Leeds, United Kingdom, Nnena Miriam, was found dead in her apartment.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by Fellow Nurses Africa; an organisation committed to promoting the nursing profession in Africa.

It revealed that police discovered Miriam’s body following a missing person report.