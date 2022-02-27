34.1 C
Abuja

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba
1min read

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has told foreigners wishing to fight alongside Ukraine forces to contact the foreign diplomatic missions in their respective countries.

Kuleba, made this statement in a tweet on Sunday, February 27, 2022, promised defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The tweet read, “Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

Nonetheless, Putin has ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he called ‘aggressive statements’ by leading North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) powers.

Kuleba, however, noted that the nuclear threat was an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine ahead of the negotiations with Russia.

He said, “We will be happy if the result of these negotiations is peace. But, and I emphasise this again, we will not give up, we will not capitulate, we will not give away a centimeter of our territory.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested that the United Nations International Court of Justice order Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine and start trials soon.

Meanwhile, many have described as ‘weak’ the sanctions unveiled by the US and its allies in response to Russia’s decision to send troops into eastern Ukraine.

