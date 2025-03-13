back to top

UN unveils plan to advance women’s rights

News
United Nations in Nigeria
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

THE United Nations has launched a new agenda to advance women’s rights and achieve gender equality.

The UN unveiled the plan on Wednesday, March 12, in a video message delivered by its Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, at the ongoing 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at its headquarters in New York.

Amina described 2025 as a “call to action,” highlighting the immense challenges women and girls face, including conflicts and the persistent threat of violence that claims lives daily.

“With just five years left to achieve the SDGs, this must be our turning point to succeed in our aspirations to achieving gender equality,” she said.

She urged participants to use the opportunity availed by the meeting to turn UN commitments into lasting impact.

She emphasised that the new agenda prioritised adolescent girls and young women while also focusing on financing for gender equality and strengthening gender data collection.

“From embarking on a digital revolution to fill the gaping gender divide to ensuring a seat at decision making tables, the new plan builds on the landmark 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which presented a blueprint for achieving gender equality and advancing women’s rights” she added.

Responding, the Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, said despite some progress made, women had yet to enjoy full rights as their male counterparts.


     

     

    “The Beijing+30 Action Agenda aims to achieve the following for all women and girls: a digital revolution, freedom from poverty, zero violence, full and equal decision-making power, an equal say in peace and security matters as well as climate justice” she said as she launched the new agenda.

    Sima said that the UN sought to align the Beijing+30 Action Agenda with national priorities while reinforcing the global effort to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

    “Together, these six actions will help to realise the vision of the Beijing Platform for Action and accelerate delivery of the SDGs,” she stated.

    The ICIR reports that the launch of the new UN agenda comes four days after International Women’s Day on March 8, which was commemorated with the theme, “Accelerate Action.”

     

     

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

