Unemployment rate causing Boko Haram to recruit our children – Zulum cries out

BABAGANA Zulum, Governor of Borno State has expressed deep concern over the rise in recruitment of children by insurgents in the state, noting that high rate of unemployment provides an attraction for the hapless youths.

The governor said this while receiving a committee of members of the House Of Representatives at his office in Maiduguri, Borno State on Thursday, warning that situation may worsen if there is no quick intervention.

Zulum said the number of able-bodied people residing in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps left with nothing to do is an indicator of the impending problems.

He suggested that these groups of persons be allowed to return to their homes and sustainable development is carried out in their communities before things escalate and get out of control.

“The only solution we have now is to ensure the safe return of our people to their homes in a dignified manner. If nothing is done believe me sincerely we shall face a very serious challenge even more than what we are facing now.

“This is because right now the insurgents are recruiting many of our children into the sect because of the increasing unemployment rate,” he said.

In July, Zulum berated the Nigerian Army over an attack on his convoy in Baga area of the state while he was on his way to distribute relief materials to people affected by the insurgency.

The governor lamented that despite having 1,181 soldiers in Baga town which is five kilometres away from the military base, his convoy was still attacked.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) says it will continue to stand with Nigeria in the battle against terrorism and extremism, as it condemned an attack by terrorists that had claimed the lives of 81 people in, Gubio village, Borno State.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who reacted to the killings described the attack as a despicable and deliberate act of terror.

“More than 70 civilians have been killed in Borno State, Nigeria Yet another despicable and deliberate act of terror in a region which is the victim of so many attacks,” Fontelles who is also the Vice President of the Commission wrote on Twitter.