EU condemns killings in Borno State, pledges support against terrorism in Nigeria

THE European Union (EU) says it will continue to stand with Nigeria in the battle against terrorism and extremism, as it condemns the attacks by terrorists on Tuesday which claimed lives of 81 people in, Gubio village, Borno State.

Official government statement said a survivor informed the Governor of Borno State that “81 residents were killed during the attack on Tuesday with 13 persons injured and seven others, including village head, was abducted.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who reacted to the killings described the attack as despicable and deliberate act of terror.

“More than 70 civilians have been killed in Borno State, Nigeria Yet another despicable and deliberate act of terror in a region which is the victim of so many attacks,” Fontelles who is also the Vice President of the Commission wrote on Twitter.

“The European Union continues to stand with Nigeria in the battle against terrorism and extremism.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night also expressed shock at the attack.

The President said he was deeply shocked by the brutal killing of tens of innocent people by the Boko Haram/Islam in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gubio village particularly happening not too long after the end of Ramadan fasting.

He charged the armed forces to sustain their recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.

President Buhari in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, also expressed his condolences to the government of and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, communities and the government and people of Borno State.