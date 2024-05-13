ICIR trains 20 journalists for Open Contract Reporting Fellowship’s final phase

Reading time: 2 mins
News
ICIR trains 20 journalists for Open Contract Reporting Fellowship's final phase
OCRP-ICIR-roundup
Jonathan Shekwonuzhibo
Jonathan Shekwonuzhibo

The International Centre of Investigative Reporting, with support from the MacArthur Foundation, has completed its two-day workshop and experience-sharing event on procurement fraud with 20 Nigerian journalists.

The journalists who were fellows in the previous cohorts of the Open Contract Reporting Project (OCRP) were drawn from Kano, Sokoto, Abuja, Borno, Cross River, Jigawa, Enugu, Anambra, Osun, Rivers, Bauchi, Lagos and Akwa Ibom, across print, electronic and digital media.

The OCRP is a three-year project funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation under its “On-Nigeria Anti-corruption Programme”.

Read Also:

Read Also:

AFRICMIL urges government to protect whistleblowers
CLEEN Foundation launches platform to digitise court judgements
Corruption is a taxation of the people—that’s why we support independent media in Nigeria—MacArthur Foundation
Election aftermath: ICPC to hold dialogue on how to tackle vote buying

The Centre’s accountability reporting project promotes fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s budget and procurement processes.

In the last seven years, the Centre has worked to build journalists’ capacity to investigate and report effectively on budget and procurement issues, thus strengthening open contracting processes and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of citizens, particularly at the subregional level.

The ICIR trains and provides grants for trained journalists to undertake impact, data-driven, evidence-based reporting on procurement fraud.

The ICIR has trained over 250 journalists in different newsrooms in Nigeria and published more than 300 investigative reports holding power to account.

The Centre spoke with some fellows, Bawas Khadijat Bawas from KAMED TV and Simon Ekimini Enobong, who works with Ripples Nigeria, Enugu at the just-concluded training.

They applauded MacArthur’s Foundation for the initiative through The ICIR for launching them into investigative reporting, which they said had had a significant impact on their career and communities by holding leaders to account.

At the workshop, the Executive Director of The ICIR, Dayo Aiyetan, outlined past investigations and the impacts of the fellowship on procurement and accountability reporting.

He encouraged the fellows to conduct due diligence with evidence-based reporting in producing their work.

Addressing the fellows, the Country Director of Macarthur Foundation, Kole Shettima, emphasised the need for the media to be the watchdog of society by writing compelling and impactful stories which hold leaders accountable.

Read Also:

AFRICMIL urges government to protect whistleblowers
CLEEN Foundation launches platform to digitise court judgements
Corruption is a taxation of the people—that’s why we support independent media in Nigeria—MacArthur Foundation
Election aftermath: ICPC to hold dialogue on how to tackle vote buying

At the OCRP experience-sharing workshop, a trainer, Yetunde Mosunmola, gave a presentation titled, “Investigating Procurement Fraud: Case Studies One and Two.”

Her session embraced a peer learning approach, drawing insights from stories produced by one of the journalists aimed at dispelling misconceptions surrounding investigations into procurement fraud.

The Executive Director of The ICIR took the fellows on “The Investigative Process: From Start to Finish.”


     

     

    He explained how journalists could deal with sources, source map their stories, maintain anonymity, engage in evidence-based reporting, navigate challenging sources, and understand the nuanced distinctions between investigative journalism and other forms of reporting.

    Mojeed Musikilu, Editor in Chief of Premium Times, took the cohort on “Writing for Impact”, which emphasised the importance of concise writing, effective multimedia utilisation, integrating human narratives with data, iterative rewriting, meticulous fact-checking, crafting compelling beginnings and endings, and steering clear of common pitfalls in impactful journalism and beneficial ownership.

    In addressing procurement fraud in Nigeria, Damilola Ojetunde, a data journalist, conducted a session titled “Telling Stories with Data One: Navigating Procurement Data Sources.”

    His session explored techniques for enhancing journalists’ proficiency in data analysis, identifying requisite data types, integrating data into their narratives, locating reliable data sources, and turning data into stories.

     

    Jonathan Shekwonuzhibo

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.