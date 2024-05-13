Forensic analysis reveals hate speech, misinformation fueled violence in 2023 polls

A forensic analysis conducted by Global Rights has revealed how widespread election violence and impunity marred Nigeria’s 2023 election.

The findings, presented on Monday, May 13, in Abuja, detailed a concerning pattern of electoral malpractice and human rights abuses, across the country, particularly in Lagos, Imo, Ebonyi and and Enugu states.

The report also highlighted the government’s failure to address these violations, with many perpetrators going unpunished.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, cited the case of Bago Adenuga, now the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on media, who, despite inciting hate and violence during the pre-election period, escaped the consequences.

According to her, several Nigerians lost their lives for merely exercising their fundamental human rights to vote for their preferred party.

The forensic analysis found systemic flaws in the electoral process and a culture of impunity that undermines democracy and human rights.

Key findings highlighted in report

While presenting the forensic analysis of the report, titled ‘In pursuit of justice: Forensic Insights into Nigeria’s 2023 Election Atrocities,’ the Executive Director of We The People/Lead Researcher, Ken Henshaw, highlighted hate speech/fake news, violence and voter suppression and ethnic profiling/discrimination as characterising the poll.

Speaking on the organisation’s findings on hate speech and fake news, Henshaw cited several instances of public and political figures inciting electoral violence and misconduct in their speeches and posts.

He made an example of how the Lagos State governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, was targeted by various fake news and hate campaigns.

He noted that some of the hate campaigns were done by leveraging on some basic facts about the candidate, including the fact that his mother is Igbo, he has an Igbo middle name, Chinedu, and his marriage to an Igbo woman.

“All these were twisted into a narrative that Mr Gbadebo is an Igbo man, sympathetic to the cause of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, and on a mission to take over Lagos State to promote Igbo interests,” the report stated.

Another instance exposed was how a senator-elect, Okey Ezea, incited ethnic hate in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

“Young men, please, you must prepare yourselves very well. We are going into a war on March lI, and it is a do-or-die game. Nobody can come from outside to Nkanu to intimidate us here,” he quoted the senator-elect telling his supporters in Itchi, Igboeze South LGA of Enugu State.

On violence and voter suppression, the report showed how a community executive council in Umuokpo Amaisii in Abia state, suppressed voters by threatening not to invite opposition candidates to campaign in the community.

The analysis, among others, found the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) guilty of suppressing voters after earlier issuing a warning of ‘No election in Biafraland.’

While highlighting other violence, the report detailed an audio recording from February 2023, where two men threatened ‘non-indigenous residents’ of Gbara, Eti-Osa community, Lagos State, urging them to vote for their political party or leave.

Panelists weigh in on drivers of election atrocities, proffer solutions



The panel included representatives from the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), lawyers and human rights researchers, SBM Intelligence, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Sustainable Gender Action Initiative and Yar’ Adua Foundation.

They identified hate speech, fake news and the emergence of deep fake and artificial intelligence, violence among the major drivers of election atrocities, particularly during the 2023 election.

Speaking on the impact of misinformation during the 2023 election, The ICIR editor, Bamas Victoria, noted that the coalition of fact-checkers identified over 100 pieces of misinformation intended to mar the election.

According to her, the spread of fake news is a deliberate effort that extends beyond the individuals spreading it; such information originates from those who finance or direct them, she stated.

Also, Amara Nwankpa of Yar’dua Foundation pointed out that the financial incentives associated with spreading fake news pose a challenge in addressing its negative impact on elections.

He explained how elites utilise Nigerians to disseminate disinformation and misinformation for their gains.

While speaking about the religious and cultural values that go against hate speech, a representative of the Sustainable Gender Action Initiative, Mufuliat Fijabi, said there were misinterpretations of some religious injunctions which had turned out to be misinformation.

She noted that these misinterpretations had affected women’s participation in politics and governance, adding that there was a need for value reorientation.

The panellists, therefore recommended enhancement of basic education, focus on building the next generation with civic duties, and evolution of homegrown methods in solving election violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

They also highlighted the need for media literacy, prebunking of fake news, research and documentation of hate speech, effective implementation of laws and prosecutions of offenders, and effective collaborations among CSOs.