26.1 C
Abuja

UNESCO seeks nominations for World Press Freedom Prize

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi

Related

1min read

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)/Guillermo Cano is seeking nominations for its  World Press Freedom Prize

The award aims to reward, every year, each person, organisation or institution that has made a notable contribution to the defense and/or promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, especially if risks have been involved.

UNESCO says member states, international/regional organisations, or professional/nongovernmental organisations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression can nominate up to three candidates.

Journalists, organisations, or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a $25,000 award.

The recipient will be recognised during the World Press Freedom Day ceremony to be held on May 3, 2022, in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Nominations must be submitted in English or French and should include a brief biography or history of the nominee.

UNESCO says the prize is funded by the Guillermo Cano Isaza Foundation (Colombia), the Helsingin Sanomat Foundation (Finland), the Namibia Media Trust (Namibia), and Democracy & Media Foundation Stichting Democratie & Media (The Netherlands).

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of entry is February 15, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

UNESCO seeks nominations for World Press Freedom Prize

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)/Guillermo Cano is seeking nominations for...
News

Pregnant Nigerian woman, 174 children among migrants rescued from shipwreck

A heavily pregnant Nigerian woman and 174 minors are among 444 shipwrecked migrants rescued...
News

Man narrates how he was kidnapped, extorted N550,000 by Abuja Police

A man identified as Solomon Buchi has narrated how he was kidnapped alongside his...
Business and Economy

Drivers happy as lawmakers plan Uber, Bolt probe

UBER and Bolt drivers have welcomed the decision of the House of Representatives to...
Data Stories

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt constitute half of Africa’s $2.7trn economy

In 2021, the economies of three countries – Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt -...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt constitute half of Africa’s $2.7trn economy

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Cattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART...

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

BLOOD ON UNIFORMS (2): No justice for inmates killed by Nigerian correctional officers as...

Man narrates how he was kidnapped, extorted N550,000 by Abuja Police

Drivers happy as lawmakers plan Uber, Bolt probe

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePregnant Nigerian woman, 174 children among migrants rescued from shipwreck

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.