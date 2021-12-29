UNESCO seeks nominations for World Press Freedom Prize

— 1 min read

THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)/Guillermo Cano is seeking nominations for its World Press Freedom Prize

The award aims to reward, every year, each person, organisation or institution that has made a notable contribution to the defense and/or promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, especially if risks have been involved.

UNESCO says member states, international/regional organisations, or professional/nongovernmental organisations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression can nominate up to three candidates.

Journalists, organisations, or institutions that promote press freedom worldwide can be nominated for a $25,000 award.

The recipient will be recognised during the World Press Freedom Day ceremony to be held on May 3, 2022, in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Nominations must be submitted in English or French and should include a brief biography or history of the nominee.

UNESCO says the prize is funded by the Guillermo Cano Isaza Foundation (Colombia), the Helsingin Sanomat Foundation (Finland), the Namibia Media Trust (Namibia), and Democracy & Media Foundation Stichting Democratie & Media (The Netherlands).

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of entry is February 15, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.