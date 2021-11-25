UNFPA director to renew commitment to women’s rights during visit to Nigeria

— 1 min read

EXECUTIVE Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem would be on an official visit to Nigeria from November 24 to 28.

A statement by Regional Communication Advisor Jacob Eben said during the visit Kanem would renew UNFPA’s support and commitment for the sexual and reproductive health rights of women, girls and young people in Nigeria and the West and Central Africa region.

The Executive Director would be accompanied by the UNFPA Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Argentina Matavel Piccin, based in Dakar, Senegal.

Kanen would shed light on the achievements, progress and challenges in implementing UNFPA’s mandate in Nigeria and the region, particularly in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNFPA Resident Representative for Nigeria Ulla Mueller said all is set to host the Executive Director and her delegation.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome the Executive Director to Nigeria. Together with the Regional Director, their visit will bring added impetus to our work. We are excited,” Mueller said

Kanem’s visit comes two years after the highly successful 2019 Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD)+25.

Member States recommitted to accelerate the promise of achieving the Plan of Action of the International Population on Development, 25 years after the landmark agreement in Cairo, Egypt.

She also added that Dr Natalia Kanem and Argentina Matavel Piccin would also visit the health care workers at the UN Severe Acute Respiratory Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI) in Abuja, and attend the STEAM Flagship graduation event.

STEAM flagship is an entrepreneurship programme for gender-based violence survivors.

They will also launch the Media Premiere of a drama series on Gender-based Violence on November 25 as part of the 16 Days Activism commemoration.

Also, she is to meet and engage with young people from the University of Benin, Edo State, to exchange views and ideas.