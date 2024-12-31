UNIABUJA appoints Aisha Maikudi as new vice chancellor

THE Governing Council of the University of Abuja, chaired by Saddiq Ismaila Kaita, retired air vice-marshal, has named Aisha Sani Maikudi, a professor, as the institution’s seventh substantive vice-chancellor.

The university’s acting director of information, Habib Yakoob, announced the appointment in a statement, on Tuesday, December 31.

Maikudi emerged as the top candidate among 10 people shortlisted and interviewed by the joint council and senate selection board, in line with the university’s established guidelines.

The statement revealed that the decision on Maikudi’s appointment was made during the 77th extraordinary meeting of the governing council held on Tuesday, December 31.

The appointment, which takes effect on January 1, 2025, is for a non-renewable tenure of five years.

Meanwhile, The ICIR reports that her appointment followed a series of controversies surrounding the appointment of a new VC for the institution.

Prior to her appointment as the substantive vice-chancellor, Maikudi served in an acting capacity from July 5, 2024.

Born on January 31, 1983, in Katsina State, Maikudi began her education at Sacred Heart School, Kaduna, and completed her secondary education at Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, in 1999.

She was said to have earned her LLB from the University of Reading in 2004, followed by an LLM in Public International Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2005.

After completing the Nigerian Law School in 2007, she obtained a PhD in International Law from the University of Abuja in 2015.

Maikudi joined the University of Abuja in 2008 as a Lecturer II and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2021.

During the period, she became the university’s first female head of department in 2013 and first female deputy dean of Faculty of Law in 2018.

She also served as the pioneer director of the University of Abuja International Centre in 2019 and as deputy vice-chancellor (Academic), where she played a key role in improving academic standards.