Group tasks UniAbuja students on justice, civic duty, distributes food items

STUDENTS of the University of Abuja have been charged to uphold justice, demand accountability and contribute actively to nation-building.

A non-governmental organisation, the Nation of Justice (NOJ) made the call while concluding a two-day enlightenment and humanitarian outreach at the institution on Wednesday, February 18.

The programme focused on educating students about the rule of law, constitutional responsibility and social justice.

Addressing participants while distributing palliatives to the students, NOJ founder, Jyde Adelakun, urged students to see civic responsibility as a constitutional obligation.

He said supporting the government should not be through blind loyalty, silence or fear, but through responsible questioning and active contribution to national development.

“This call is not optional. It is your constitutional duty and my constitutional duty as well,” ” he told the students.

Citing Section 24 of the Constitution, he said every Nigerian is obligated to abide by the Constitution, promote national interest, assist lawful authorities in maintaining law and order, and contribute positively to the well-being of the nation.

According to him, discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance and patriotism are binding moral and civic responsibilities for every youth.

Adelakun further challenged the students to reflect deeply on the meaning of justice.

“Justice is not a slogan. Justice is not selective enforcement. Justice is not delayed until it loses meaning,” he said.

He described justice as freedom under the rule of law, where rights are protected, duties are enforced and power is held accountable.

“True freedom does not mean the absence of responsibility. It means the courage to act rightly, the discipline to obey the law and the sacrifice to serve the common good,” he added.

Quoting former United States President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, he urged the youths to ask what they could do for their country rather than what the country could do for them.

The NOJ founder further listed practical expressions of justice to include adequate facilities in universities, campus security, access to food, healthcare and shelter, stable food prices, electricity supply, good roads, and credible elections where votes count.

He called for zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of power and unconstitutional prosecution, warning that a democracy that tolerates selective justice and judicial delay is merely “performing democracy.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said, urging students not to be too young to matter in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Support for students

The enlightenment programme was followed by the distribution of food packs to more than 1,000 students, who are currently sitting for examinations.

Each beneficiary either received 3.5kg of garri, beans or rice, alongside sachets of cornflakes, milk, vegetable oil, instant noodles, notebooks and pens.

Some students, who spoke with The ICIR described the gesture as timely, while also noting the importance of youths’ engagement and involvement in politics.

A 100-level student, Steven Blessing, said the support would ease the pressure of feeding during exams. “This is a big offer to me. This will really help. I am very grateful,” she said.

Blessing, a Public Administration student, called on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate institutions in the country to support people in need.

Another student, Favour Abeh, said the message of unity across ethnic and religious group stood out to her during the programme.