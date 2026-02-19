UniAbuja declares 100-level student missing 

THE management of the University of Abuja has appealed to the public for urgent assistance in locating its missing student, Sadiya Usman, whom it said disappeared on her way to write an examination.

The institution revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob.

The statement said Usman, a 100-level student in the Department of Accounting, was reported missing after leaving her residence in Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja, at about 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18.

“The management of the University of Abuja is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing student, Sadiya Usman, a 100-level student of the Department of Accounting.

“Sadiya Usman, with matriculation number 25/207ACC/1513, was reported missing after she left her residence at Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja, at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday 18 February 2026. She was on her way to the University’s Main Campus to write her CBT examination (GST 111) and has not been seen since,” the university said.

The institution noted that a report submitted by her guardian indicated that all attempts to reach her failed, as her phone line was unreachable and her whereabouts unknown.

“According to a report submitted by her guardian, all efforts to reach her have been unsuccessful, as her phone line remains unreachable and her whereabouts are currently unknown. The university has activated internal safety protocols and is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to locate the student promptly and safely,” the school said.

It expressed concern over the student’s safety and called on the public to provide any useful information that could aid efforts to find her.

“Members of the public who may have seen Sadiya Usman or have any information regarding her whereabouts are strongly urged to contact the nearest police station or report to the Directorate of Safety of the University,” the university added.

It also urged the public to contact Mohammed Yelwa on 08038739945 and University of Abuja on 09036836734 if they have any information on the missing student.

“The university remains committed to the welfare and security of all its students and will continue to provide updates as they become available,” it stated.