UniAbuja makes owning registered company a requirement for graduation

UniAbuja

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, a professor, has said no student of the institution would graduate without registering a company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

NaAllah stated while addressing journalists on the school campus, according to a Daily Trust report published on Tuesday, July 25.

He said the university partnered with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce to train students on raising firms of their own rather than depending on the government or other entities for jobs after graduation.

“What we’re saying to our students is that we’re not giving you certificate only to go and look for employment, we’re charging you to employ yourself and create wealth, charging them to change their mindset. Many of them have registered their companies, go to CAC and see the record.

“Know that no student will graduate from the University of Abuja without having a company registered with CAC, it’s now a law in this university. You cannot graduate from this university if you don’t have a company that you’ve registered. You must even practise this company because you must have registered the company a year or two before you graduate,” he said.

According to him, the Chamber of Commerce officials are always on the campus to teach the students on how to own and grow their firms.

“They’re constantly working with us and every time we’re always seeing something new. One of the new things this time around is that more than 1,000 students have registered their companies with CAC in this university. Students having companies and some of them are graduating, some in 300 level with opportunities to even practise the companies they have registered.”

    The ICIR reports that nearly a half (54 per cent) of Nigerian youths are unemployed, according to the Federal Government.

    The National Universities Commission (NUC) said in 2021 that Nigerian Universities alone had 2.1 million students.

    This figure did not include those of the polytechnics, colleges of education, monotechnics and other tertiary institutions churning out graduates yearly.

    In 2022, the Federal Government disclosed that 133 million people in the nation lived in multi-dimensional poverty – a reflection of acute unemployment and other challenges facing the country.

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's the ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022. Contact him via email @ [email protected]

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

