UNICAL sacks 20 graduate assistants for failing to acquire master’s degree

THE University of Calabar has terminated the appointment of 20 of its graduate assistants for failing to obtain a master’s degree after allegedly working in the institution for years.

In a statement on Monday, June 19, the school said that the sack was in line with its workers’ 2014 regulations governing the condition of service of its staff.

“Separate letters of termination of appointment signed by the Registrar, Mr Gabriel O. Egbe, indicate that the reason for their layoff is because the affected staff are in contravention of Section 3.9.3 (iv) of the 2014 Regulations Governing the Condition of Service of staff of the University of Calabar.

“It is worth noting that the aforementioned section stipulates that ‘if a Graduate Assistant fails to obtain a Master’s degree after four (4) years, the appointment of the said staff shall be terminated'”.

The affected staff are Celestine Uno, Samson Cyprian Ushie and Chukwu Chukwe Agube of the Department of Curriculum and Teaching.

Also affected are Adie Anthony Unimke of the Department of Geology; Nnenna Williams Afamuefuna of Anatomy; Okoro Bernard Chibueze of Microbiology (Department); Eze Ohara Enyinyi of Physics (Department); Udo Nsibiet Enefiok of Mathematics (Department); Udeze Leonard Chinedu of Computer Science (Department); Adie John Betiang of Vocational Education; Ikpo Patrick Andelehe of Social Science Education and Edet Itam Ben of Human Kinetics.

Others are Arihi Blessing Ebere of Music; Baba Ganiyu Olosasa of Crop Science; Okpe John Ogbang of Forestry and Wildlife Resources Management; Georgeline Elohor Akporume of Agric Economics; Ucheji Ojuigo Nancy of Mechanical Engineering and Onwe Peter Daffin of Electrical & Electronics Engineering as well as Adah Pius Obua and Samuel Edem Okon-Edem, both of Genetics & Biotechnology.

All affected staff were said to have spent five to nine years post-appointment without evidence of having acquired a master’s degree within their engagement period.

Their termination took effect on June 6.

The school urged the affected staff to return all university property in their possession to their respective heads of departments and tender evidence of being cleared of any indebtedness by the bursary and the university librarian before their final disengagement.

Meanwhile, the university chancellor, Florence Obi, a professor, has announced the promotion of 35 academic staff of the school to a professorial cadre.

Obi made the announcement at the 234th senate meeting of the university on Monday. Thirteen professors and 22 associate professors were the beneficiaries.