Update: Nigeria approves resumption of winter flights for Emirates Airlines

THE Nigerian government has announced the lifting of flight restriction placed on Emirates Airlines, and has requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to reciprocate the gesture by approving the request made by Air Peace for the resumption of passenger flights effective March 1, 2022.

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Musa Nuhu, in a letter dated February 1, 2022, noted that UAE’s safety decision issue had been accepted by Nigerian authorities after reviews by relevant parties.

“I wish to inform you that the safety decision issue has been accepted by Nigerian authorities after review by relevant parties. Consequently, Emirates Airlines can resume scheduled passenger flight operations to Nigeria at its convenience,” the letter read in part.

According to a tweet shared by the NCAA, Air Peace and Emirates Airlines were at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

It would recalled that last December, the Nigerian government had rescinded the approval given to the foreign carrier for a Winter Flight schedule from 21 flight frequencies to one per week after the UAE granted only one flight frequency to Nigeria’s Air Peace, even though it sought three weekly passenger flight frequencies.

The director-general of General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) attributed this action to non-availability of arrival slots at Sharjah International Airport, but the NCAA pointed that the bilateral air agreement between both countries was based on the principle of reciprocity for transparency and fairness to both sides.

Nuhu has approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect, following the review and acceptance of the ‘Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24’ as released by the UAE GCAA.

All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 travel protocols of both countries, he noted.