US arrests 79 Nigerians in ‘worst of the worst’ immigration crackdown

THE United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has listed 79 Nigerian nationals among what it described as the “worst of the worst” criminal non-citizens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The arrests form part of recent enforcement operations across several American states under the leadership of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which the department said were focused on removing undocumented immigrants with serious criminal convictions from the US.

According to details published by DHS, the Nigerian nationals were arrested in multiple states including Texas, Maryland, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, New Jersey, South Carolina, Montana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Massachusetts.

The offences linked to them include fraud-related crimes such as wire fraud, identity theft, mail fraud and money laundering. They were also accused of violent and sexual offences including rape, sex assault, kidnapping, manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery and offences involving minors.

Others were convicted of drug-related crimes, weapons offences, burglary, larceny and illegal re-entry into the US after deportation.

Among those named by DHS are Joshua Ineh, convicted of a sex offence and arrested in Minnesota; Usman Momoh, convicted of aggravated assault involving a firearm in Georgia; and Oluwole Odunowo, convicted of identity theft and mail fraud in Texas.

Several arrests were also recorded in Dallas, Texas, which accounted for a significant number of the Nigerian nationals listed.

DHS said the arrests were carried out by ICE officers as part of what it described as “mass deportations starting with the worst of the worst,” adding that the operation aligned with President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration enforcement agenda.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here,” the department stated.

While DHS has not provided a specific timeline for deportation, individuals listed are expected to face removal proceedings following their arrests, in line with US immigration laws.

The development adds to growing concerns among Nigerians in the US, particularly over the reputational impact of high-profile crime-related immigration enforcement actions.

Nigerians have been among those affected by the US deportation policy since Trump took assumed power in January 2024.

Many Nigerians have either voluntarily returned home or were deported over offences ranging from immigration violations to criminal convictions.

The ICIR reported that at least 3,690 Nigerians were scheduled for deportation from the US as deportation of illegal immigrants got underway.

The report stated that the Trump administration carried out raids and arrests in cities such as Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, targeting illegal immigrants.

The ICIR also reported that the development was part of efforts by the administration to tighten immigration laws, with thousands of people detained and hundreds deported.

Data released by US authorities broke down deportations by nationality and highlighted the role of the Enforcement and Removal Operations of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In another report, this organisation noted that the US was set to return Nigerian deportees to Lagos State under Trump’s immigration policies.

The immediate past US envoy to Nigeria, Richard Miller, confirmed that 85 deportees were to be taken to Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The report added that the 85 deportees were part of over 200 Nigerians held in the US immigration camps and scheduled for deportation, with the first batch made up of Nigerians convicted.

Nigerian authorities have yet to officially react to the latest list of Nigerians in the ‘worst of the worst’ list at the time of filing this report.

Here’s the full list of the convicted persons:

S/N Name 1 Joshua Ineh 2 Usman Momoh 3 Oluwole Odunowo 4 Chibundu Anuebunwa 5 Solomon Wilfred 6 Aderemi Akefe 7 Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh 8 Bamidele Bolatiwa 9 Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola 10 Ejike Asiegbunam 11 Oriyomi Aloba 12 Bolarinwa Salau 13 Oludayo Adeagbo 14 Joseph Ogbara 15 Benji Macaulay 16 Isaiah Okere 17 Olamide Jolayemi 18 Oladayo Agboola 19 Toluwani Adebakin 20 Abayomi Daramola 21 Jelili Qudus 22 Olatunde Oladinni 23 Talatu Dada 24 Olaniyi Akintuyi 25 Omotayo Akinto 26 Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi 27 Patrick Onogwu 28 Olamide Adedipe 29 Christopher Ojuma 30 Adeolu Solabu 31 Christian Ogunghide 32 Adeyinka Ademokunla 33 Oyewole Balogun 34 Olugbenga Abass 35 Kingsley Ariegwe 36 Olusegun Martins 37 Kenneth Unanka 38 Jeremiah Ehis 39 Oluwafemi Orimolade 40 Ayibatonye Bienzigha 41 Uche Diuno 42 Akinwale Adaramaja 43 Boluwatife Afolabi 44 Chinomso Ochie 45 Olayinka A. Jones 46 Theophilus Anwana 47 Aishatu Umaru 48 Henry Idiagbonya 49 Okechukwu Okoronkwo 50 Daro Kosin 51 Sakiru Ambali 52 Kamaludeen Giwa 53 Cyril Odogwu 54 Ifeanyi Echigeme 55 Kingsley Ibhadore 56 Suraj Tairu 57 Peter Equere 58 Dasola Abdulraheem 59 Adewale Aladekoba 60 Akeem Adeleke 61 Bernard Ogie Oretekor 62 Abiemwense Obanor 63 Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola 64 Chukwuemeka Okorie 65 Abimbola Esan 66 Elizabeth Miller 67 Chima Orji 68 Adetunji Olofinlade 69 Abdul Akinsanya 70 Elizabeth Adeshewo 71 Dennis Ofuoma 72 Boluwaji Akingunsoye 73 Quazeem Adeyinka 74 Ifeanyi Okoro 75 Oluwaseun Kassim 76 Olumide Bankole Morakinyo 77 Abraham Ola Osoko 78 Oluchi Jennifer 79 Chibuzo Nwaonu