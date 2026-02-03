back to top

US arrests 79 Nigerians in ‘worst of the worst’ immigration crackdown

Diaspora News
President Donald Trump
Mustapha USMAN  and  Esther Tomo
THE United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has listed 79 Nigerian nationals among what it described as the “worst of the worst” criminal non-citizens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The arrests form part of recent enforcement operations across several American states under the leadership of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which the department said were focused on removing undocumented immigrants with serious criminal convictions from the US.

According to details published by DHS, the Nigerian nationals were arrested in multiple states including Texas, Maryland, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, New Jersey, South Carolina, Montana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Massachusetts.

The offences linked to them include fraud-related crimes such as wire fraud, identity theft, mail fraud and money laundering. They were also accused of violent and sexual offences including rape, sex assault, kidnapping, manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery and offences involving minors.

Others were convicted of drug-related crimes, weapons offences, burglary, larceny and illegal re-entry into the US after deportation.

Among those named by DHS are Joshua Ineh, convicted of a sex offence and arrested in Minnesota; Usman Momoh, convicted of aggravated assault involving a firearm in Georgia; and Oluwole Odunowo, convicted of identity theft and mail fraud in Texas.

Several arrests were also recorded in Dallas, Texas, which accounted for a significant number of the Nigerian nationals listed.

DHS said the arrests were carried out by ICE officers as part of what it described as “mass deportations starting with the worst of the worst,” adding that the operation aligned with President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration enforcement agenda.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here,” the department stated.

While DHS has not provided a specific timeline for deportation, individuals listed are expected to face removal proceedings following their arrests, in line with US immigration laws.

The development adds to growing concerns among Nigerians in the US, particularly over the reputational impact of high-profile crime-related immigration enforcement actions.

Nigerians have been among those affected by the US deportation policy since Trump took assumed power in January 2024.

Many Nigerians have either voluntarily returned home or were deported over offences ranging from immigration violations to criminal convictions.

The ICIR reported that at least 3,690 Nigerians were scheduled for deportation from the US as deportation of illegal immigrants got underway.

The report stated that the Trump administration carried out raids and arrests in cities such as Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, targeting illegal immigrants.

The ICIR also reported that the development was part of efforts by the administration to tighten immigration laws, with thousands of people detained and hundreds deported.

Data released by US authorities broke down deportations by nationality and highlighted the role of the Enforcement and Removal Operations of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In another report, this organisation noted that the US was set to return Nigerian deportees to Lagos State under Trump’s immigration policies.

The immediate past US envoy to Nigeria, Richard Miller, confirmed that 85 deportees were to be taken to Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The report added that the 85 deportees were part of over 200 Nigerians held in the US immigration camps and scheduled for deportation, with the first batch made up of Nigerians convicted.

Nigerian authorities have yet to officially react to the latest list of Nigerians in the ‘worst of the worst’ list at the time of filing this report.

Here’s the full list of the convicted persons:

S/NName
1Joshua Ineh
2Usman Momoh
3Oluwole Odunowo
4Chibundu Anuebunwa
5Solomon Wilfred
6Aderemi Akefe
7Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh
8Bamidele Bolatiwa
9Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola
10Ejike Asiegbunam
11Oriyomi Aloba
12Bolarinwa Salau
13Oludayo Adeagbo
14Joseph Ogbara
15Benji Macaulay
16Isaiah Okere
17Olamide Jolayemi
18Oladayo Agboola
19Toluwani Adebakin
20Abayomi Daramola
21Jelili Qudus
22Olatunde Oladinni
23Talatu Dada
24Olaniyi Akintuyi
25Omotayo Akinto
26Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi
27Patrick Onogwu
28Olamide Adedipe
29Christopher Ojuma
30Adeolu Solabu
31Christian Ogunghide
32Adeyinka Ademokunla
33Oyewole Balogun
34Olugbenga Abass
35Kingsley Ariegwe
36Olusegun Martins
37Kenneth Unanka
38Jeremiah Ehis
39Oluwafemi Orimolade
40Ayibatonye Bienzigha
41Uche Diuno
42Akinwale Adaramaja
43Boluwatife Afolabi
44Chinomso Ochie
45Olayinka A. Jones
46Theophilus Anwana
47Aishatu Umaru
48Henry Idiagbonya
49Okechukwu Okoronkwo
50Daro Kosin
51Sakiru Ambali
52Kamaludeen Giwa
53Cyril Odogwu
54Ifeanyi Echigeme
55Kingsley Ibhadore
56Suraj Tairu
57Peter Equere
58Dasola Abdulraheem
59Adewale Aladekoba
60Akeem Adeleke
61Bernard Ogie Oretekor
62Abiemwense Obanor
63Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola
64Chukwuemeka Okorie
65Abimbola Esan
66Elizabeth Miller
67Chima Orji
68Adetunji Olofinlade
69Abdul Akinsanya
70Elizabeth Adeshewo
71Dennis Ofuoma
72Boluwaji Akingunsoye
73Quazeem Adeyinka
74Ifeanyi Okoro
75Oluwaseun Kassim
76Olumide Bankole Morakinyo
77Abraham Ola Osoko
78Oluchi Jennifer
79Chibuzo Nwaonu

