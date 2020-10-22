US condemns Lekki shooting of protesters, calls for justice

THE United States has condemned the shootings of unarmed ENDSARS protesters Tuesday night at Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, in a statement on Thursday, also tasked the Federal Government to hold those behind the incident must accountable within the ambit of the law.

“The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law, “Pompeo tweeted.

The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 22, 2020

He condoled with the victims of the violence and their families.

On Tuesday, The ICIR reported how soldiers shot at peaceful ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

The incident has also attracted wide criticism and condemnation by the United Nations and Hilary Clinton, US former Secretary of State.