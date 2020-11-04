US formally exits Paris Agreement to curb climate change, a day after elections

THE United States on Wednesday formally withdrew from the Paris Agreement, a global treaty formed five years ago to prevent the threats of climate change.

This move which was kickstarted by US President Donald Trump a year ago further confines the US from the world stage, but has no immediate impact on international efforts to curb global warming.

Over 189 countries are committed to the 2015 Paris Accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally, no more than 1.5C (2.7 F), compared to pre-industrial levels. A further six countries have signed, but not ratified the pact.

The Paris Accord requires countries to set their own voluntary targets for reducing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The only binding requirement is that nations have to accurately report on their efforts.

Scientists say a rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact leading to rising sea levels, worsening droughts and floods.

The US is the world’s second-biggest emitter after China of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide.

In recent weeks, China, Japan and South Korea have joined the European Union and several other countries in setting national deadlines to stop pumping more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

While the Trump administration has shied away from federal measures to cut emissions, states, cities and businesses in the US have pressed ahead with their own efforts.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he favours signing the US back up to the Paris Accord.

With the United States outside the Agreement, it will be harder for the rest of the world to reach the agreed goals.