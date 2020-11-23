US hails Nigerian doctor for helping to develop Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

THE United States Embassy in Nigeria has hailed and acknowledged Onyema Ogbuagbu, a Nigerian doctor living in the US for his role in the recent Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

According to the Embassy on Monday, Nigerians contribute to the world in so many ways. It saluted Onyema for his incredible contribution to ending this worldwide pandemic.

Onyema, who is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Yale School of Medicine, is one of those leading the Pfizer trial.

He graduated with a medical degree from the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers state in 2003.

Pfizer, an American drug manufacturing company, and the German firm BioNTech, had earlier this month announced a vaccine which suggests it is 90 percent effective at preventing illness.

The companies said they plan to apply for approval from the US authority to use the vaccine by the end of November.

They are also projecting to be able to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020 and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

