US, Iran agree ceasefire deal, outline conditions

THE United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, pausing weeks of hostilities, but the truce is tied to a set of strict and contested conditions that could determine whether lasting peace is achieved.

The agreement, announced by the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 6, provides for a two-week halt in military operations.

It followed more than a month of coordinated strikes involving the US and Israeli forces on Iranian targets, and rising tensions that threatened the Middle East.

According to Trump, Washington will suspend further attacks if Tehran ensures the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said in a statement.

The ICIR reports that the Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route for oil and gas, majorly controlled by the Iranian government. It links the oil-rich Persian Gulf to global markets and a significant share of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this narrow corridor daily, making it vital to global energy supply and prices.

Trump further said the decision to pause military action came after the US had “met and exceeded” its objectives and was close to a broader peace framework.

“This will be a double-sided ceasefire! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East.

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalised and consummated.”

Iran, on its part, confirmed it would allow vessels to pass through the strategic waterway during the ceasefire period, with movements overseen by its military.

The breakthrough came after mediation efforts led by Shehbaz Sharif, who said the ceasefire took effect immediately and described it as a step toward long-term stability.

He has invited both sides to Islamabad for further negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent agreement.

“Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the “Islamabad Talks” succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” he added.

Key conditions from both sides

Despite the ceasefire, both countries have outlined demands that highlight deep divisions.

Iran has proposed a 10-point framework as the basis for negotiations. The plan includes:

An end to military operations across Iran and its allied regions

Lifting US and international sanctions

Release of Iranian funds frozen abroad

Compensation for war-related damages

A commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons

Tehran has also insisted that any final agreement should be backed by a binding international resolution.

The US, however, is pushing its own broader set of conditions, reportedly including limits on Iran’s nuclear activities, restrictions on its military capabilities, and an end to support for regional armed groups.

Agreement does not include Lebanon – Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel supports the temporary halt in strikes, provided Iran stops attacks and reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

However, he clarified that the ceasefire did not extend to military operations in Lebanon, where Israeli forces remained active against Hezbollah.

However, this contradicts earlier remarks by Pakistan president who said the truce would cover all fronts.

The ICIR reports that previous rounds of diplomacy between Washington and Tehran have collapsed amid renewed fighting.

Early signs among analysts suggested both sides still disagree on key terms particularly over sanctions, regional influence, and control of strategic routes.

War toll and how the conflict escalated

The latest crisis began after US-led strikes targeted senior Iranian military figures and strategic facilities, marking a sharp escalation that Tehran described as a direct act of war.

Both sides have since exchanged missile and air attacks, with casualties reported across Iran and parts of the wider Middle East.

Iranian authorities said scores of military personnel, including high-ranking officers, were killed in the strikes, alongside civilian casualties from subsequent bombardments.

Retaliatory attacks by Iran and allied groups have also led to deaths and injuries in Israel and other locations in the region, although exact figures remain contested.

The conflict has also spilled into neighbouring countries, particularly Lebanon, where fighting between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah has killed more than a thousand people and displaced large populations.