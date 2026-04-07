US strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island raise fears of wider conflict

IRAN’S main oil export hub, Kharg Island, came under attack on Tuesday, April 7, in what appears to be one of the most serious escalations in the standoff between the United States and Iran.

Multiple sites on the island were hit, with early footage showing smoke rising from the area. US officials said the strikes targeted military positions, including air defence systems, and did not directly hit oil facilities.

Kharg Island is central to Iran’s economy. It handles the vast majority of the country’s crude exports, largely because other parts of Iran’s coastline are too shallow for large tankers. In practical terms, if Kharg Island is knocked out, Iran’s ability to sell oil to the world will be severely limited.

Its location also makes it vulnerable. The island sits within range of U.S. military assets in the Gulf, including bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, putting it firmly within reach in any confrontation.

The strikes come at a tense moment around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes. A significant share of global crude passes through the waterway, and any threat to traffic there tends to rattle markets quickly.

There have been series of warnings from President Donald Trump. He had openly floated the idea of targeting Kharg Island in earlier remarks.

In the past week, Trump also issued and repeatedly delayed deadlines for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. His latest warning was more direct, suggesting that if Iran failed to comply, the U.S. could go after critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

Tehran has so far refused to give ground, with Iranian officials rejecting a temporary ceasefire proposal and instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict. At the same time, authorities have urged civilians to help protect key facilities, a sign that the country is bracing for further strikes.

The rhetoric on both sides has intensified sharply, and the gap between them appears wide.

For now, the US appears to be stopping short of directly hitting oil exports. But by striking around Kharg Island, it has edged closer to Iran’s most sensitive economic target.

If that line is crossed, or if the Strait of Hormuz is fully disrupted, the consequences would likely be felt far beyond the region, especially in global energy markets.

The ICIR reported that Iran threatened retaliation after a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Majid Khademi, was killed in a US–Israeli strike at the weekend.

Iran said the attack targeted its security leadership, while the Israel Defense Forces described Khademi as a key figure in external operations and internal crackdowns.

His death was seen as a major blow to Iran’s intelligence system. In response, Tehran warned of stronger retaliation if further strikes occur.