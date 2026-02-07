back to top

US lawmaker Moore rejects claim of plans to divide Nigeria

US lawmakers meet today over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria 
US Congressman, Riley Moore
Nanji Nandang Venley
UNITED States Congressman Riley Moore has dismissed claims that his recent visit to Nigeria involved discussions about dividing the country.

He reaffirms his commitment to strengthening United States–Nigeria security cooperation and addressing the ongoing insecurity that has devastated communities across the country.

In a statement posted on his official social media on Saturday, February 7, Moore said he had travelled throughout Nigeria to meet with government officials, church leaders, aid groups and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to better understand the complex security crisis unfolding in the country.

He stressed that “the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way” during his engagements.

“I have travelled to Nigeria and engaged in multiple high-level meetings with Nigerian officials, the Church, aid groups across the country, and IDPs, to get a better understanding of the rampant persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

“In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way. Efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria – especially in the North and Middle Belt. A destabilised Nigeria would embolden terrorists and make Christians less safe in Nigeria and across the continent,” Moore wrote.

The congressman also highlighted the recent security cooperation agreement between the US and Nigeria as an important step toward tackling the violence and deepening bilateral relations.

“I remain committed to working to save the lives of our brothers and sisters in Christ – and for that matter, all Nigerians – suffering from the instability wrought by terrorists throughout Nigeria.

“The US and Nigeria have just entered into a security cooperation agreement, and that is an important step in tackling the violence in Nigeria and deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship between our great nations,” he added.

Moore’s visit comes against a backdrop of improving cooperation between Washington and Abuja on security issues.

The ICIR reported in December 2025 that the US forces conducted airstrikes on Islamic State-linked targets in northwest Nigeria with Nigerian cooperation, marking deepening military collaboration aimed at degrading extremist capabilities

High-level security talks, including meetings between Moore and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, have focused on counter-terrorism cooperation and tangible actions to enhance protection for all citizens.

Moore has also praised Nigerian efforts such as the rescue of abducted schoolchildren from kidnappers, which he said showed a growing commitment to tackling insecurity.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday that the US confirmed that a small team of its military personnel had been sent to Nigeria to support counterterrorism efforts.

US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Dagvin Anderson, disclosed that the US team was sent after Nigeria and Ghana agreed that more work needed to be done to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa, confirming reports that the US had been conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria.

Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

