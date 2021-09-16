US Police arrest three Blacks for murder of eight-year-old boy

— 1min read

The suspects, 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman, are all black and face attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges.

Desmond and Mark Nkwocha are from the Lanham area and Shamman is from the East Riverdale area, Police said.

Investigations by the Police revealed that a group of adults was gathered outside a relative’s apartment on the 1600 block of Brightseat Road, Landover Maryland, when three men approached in a white sedan.

Peyton, fondly called ‘PJ,’ who was getting ready to start third grade, was playing a video game and eating tacos with family around 8:20pm on August 24, when a bullet fired by an occupant from the white sedan hit him.

“The child, who was not outside, was struck by gunfire and subsequently was pronounced deceased,” the Police confirmed, adding that Peyton was not the intended target of the shooting.

Authorities have asked anyone with useful information to this investigation to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

Peyton’s mom Tiffani Evans described her son as a mathematician and dedicated football player who had a bright future.

“That’s all I had. That’s all I lived for. I sacrificed so much in my life for that little boy, and now my son gone to some coward dudes that wanted to do some coward things instead of being a man,” she told NBC Washington‘s Shomari Stone during a vigil held to celebrate his life.

Peyton was laid to rest last on Friday.