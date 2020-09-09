US president nominated for Nobel Peace Prize over Israel, UAE peace deal

By Vincent Ufuoma
Donald Trump. President of the United State. Credit/Financial Times

DONALD Trump, President of the United States  has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member Norwegian Parliament.

Tybring-Gjedde, told Fox news that  Donald Trump merits the award following his recent efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” he said.

In August, Trump’s administration brokered an agreement to  establish normal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates ending decades of political stalemate and enmity between the two nations.

The agreement makes the UAE only the third Arab country to currently have diplomatic relations with the Jewish nation, after Egypt and Jordan recognized Israel’s right to exist decades ago, and it unites Israel with a powerful Persian Gulf ally of Washington that shares the view of Iran as an enemy.

Trump heralded the deal as a major development for a region that has been beset by violence for decades over the issue of Israel’s place in the Middle East and whether it can coexist peacefully with its Arab neighbors.

“By uniting two of America’s closest and most capable partners in the region, something which [was] said could not be done, deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East,” Trump said.

The agreement is due to be signed on September 15th at the White House, United States.

