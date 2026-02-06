US reacts to killing of over 100 Kwara residents by terrorists

THE UNITED States has condemned the deadly attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where more than 160 people were reportedly killed.

Reacting to the incident in a social media post on Friday, February 6, the US Mission in Nigeria expressed concern over the horrific attack and condoled with the affected families.

“The United States condemns the horrific attack in Kwara state in Nigeria, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence. We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice,” the mission noted.

THE ICIR reports that the attack came nearly two months after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on security in Nigeria.

The massacre is also one of the deadliest attacks recorded in the country this year.

Reports indicate that death toll from the carnage could have gone up to about 170.

Villagers fled into surrounding bushland as gunmen rounded up residents, bound their hands, and executed many, according to a state lawmaker Sa’idu Baba Ahmed.

Homes, shops, and the palace of the local king identified as Salihu Umar were set ablaze, and several people have since been missing.

THE ICIR also reported that the killers operated for 10 hours before security operatives eventually arrived.

Speaking on ARISE Television on Thursday, February 5, the village head, Umar Bio Salihu said the attackers stormed the community at about 5 p.m. and continued unchallenged until roughly 3 a.m. the following day, when soldiers finally reached the area.

“I called after 5pm, but they did not come until about 3am. That was from 5pm to about 3am. That is about 10 hours. The military did not attack them. The bandits had gone when the military came,” he added.

He further noted that the community had remained largely unprotected for months following the earlier withdrawal of troops previously stationed there after their base was attacked.

According to him, the absence of a sustained security presence gave room for repeated incursions by armed groups.

“Initially, we had a military base there. We had about 15 soldiers there. About three to five months ago, they attacked the soldiers. Since then, they evacuated them. We have no security presence in that area.

“That gave them the opportunity to come anytime, enter anytime and do whatever they like,” he stated.

The village head linked the latest violence to tensions between residents and a militant faction he identified as the Mamuda group, claiming the attackers struck after locals resisted pressure to accept the group’s ideology.

“Our people are not ready to take that ideology. I think that is what made them angry to come and attack the communities.”

He also dismissed suggestions that the killings reflected religious divisions, stating that most of those killed were Muslims.

“When they brought the letter, they brought it directly to me. That night, I sent the letter to the DSS in Kiama.

“The following day, I took the letter myself to the Emirate Council. They photocopied it. In that process, I think they lost the appropriate contact.

“When the security agents went on patrol after the letter, the terrorists became angry.”

He disclosed that at least 75 people killed during the attack had been buried, warning that the toll could rise as search efforts continued in surrounding bushes.

He said several houses, including parts of his own residence, were razed during the onslaught.

The casualty figure he provided differs from earlier reports that estimated the casualties from the coordinated attacks on Woro and neighbouring Nuku communities at between 160 and 170 people, according to multiple accounts cited by officials and residents.