US resumes student visas, demands access to applicants’ social media accounts

Education
Itoroabasi Uduak UDO
THE United States (US) Department announced on Wednesday, 18 June, that it was resuming the processing of student visa applications after a temporary suspension.

However, the processing now comes with a new requirement: all applicants must make their social media accounts publicly accessible for review.

According to a notice released by the Department, consular officers will examine applicants’ social media activity for any content that could be viewed as hostile toward the US, its government, institutions, culture, or founding values.

Applicants who decline to make their social media profiles public risk being denied a visa, as such refusals may be interpreted as an attempt to conceal potentially problematic online behaviour.


     

     

    Students from countries including China, India, Mexico, and the Philippines have shared their frustration on social media, where they have been tracking State Department updates and scanning visa appointment platforms in hopes of booking interviews in time for fall enrollment.

    “I’m really relieved,” said Chen, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student from China currently studying in Toronto, who secured a visa interview appointment for next week. “I’ve been refreshing the website a couple of times every day.” 

    The ICIR reported in May that the President Donald Trump administration halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students while officials worked to enhance screening protocols.

    The change stirred concern among prospective international students, many of whom have been awaiting updates with growing anxiety to secure travel and housing ahead of the academic year.

