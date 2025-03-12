US to resume security support for Ukraine as Kyiv agrees to ceasefire

THE United States has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine following Kyiv’s announcement of its willingness to back Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

This followed more than eight hours of discussions between US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated that the U.S. would present the offer to Russia, placing the next move in Moscow’s hands.

“Our hope is that the Russians will answer ‘yes’ as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations,” Rubio told reporters.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago and has been making territorial gains. It now controls approximately one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Rubio stated that Washington aimed to reach a comprehensive agreement with both Russia and Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

“Every day that goes by, this war continues, people die, people are bombed, people are hurt on both sides of this conflict,” he said.

The ICIR reports that even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to peace talks, many of his officials have consistently opposed a ceasefire, insisting on a deal that ensures Russia’s long-term security.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

On January 20, Putin told his Security Council that there “should not be a short truce or a temporary pause for regrouping and rearmament to resume the conflict later, but rather a lasting peace.”

He has also rejected any territorial concessions, insisting that Ukraine must completely withdraw from four regions that Russia claims and partially controls.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Saudi Arabia but did not take part in the talks, called the ceasefire a “positive proposal” that applies to the entire frontline, not just aerial and naval combat.

The ICIR reported that Trump ordered a halt to US military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine three days after clashing with the Ukrainian leader, at his Oval Office on February 28.