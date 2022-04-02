29.1 C
Abuja

US to site its largest Consulate in Nigeria

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
The 3D Model of the New U.S. Consulate General Campus at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos state, Nigeria.

THE United States is building a new $537 million consulate in Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos to further support diplomatic and commercial relations between the two countries.

The 10-story building which will occupy a 12-acre site in Lagos, will be the biggest American consulate in the world when it is completed in 2027, US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard said at a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Leonard expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honors the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” she said.

The project is intended to strengthen collaboration between the US and Nigeria in areas including “music, arts, technology and entrepreneurship,” she added.

Consul General Claire Pierangelo said: “Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future”.

The US is Nigeria’s third-biggest trading partner, after China and India, with $5.4 billion in total trade in 2020.

The new Consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interview and waiting areas.

When completed, it will be the largest US Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification – a globally recognised designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings – and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.

The contract for the design and building was awarded to Pernix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois, the consulate said in a statement.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

