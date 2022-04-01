29.1 C
US sentences Nigerian prince for fraud

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
A PRINCE from South-West Nigeria Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti has been sentenced to federal prison for fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas, United States.

Last October, Adereti, the son of a Nigerian traditional ruler, pleaded guilty to passport fraud and attempted bank fraud, and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Wednesday, March 30, by US District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Adereti presented a false passport and a falsely procured certified cheque when trying to open a bank account in Flower Mound, Texas.

The cheque was purchased by a fraud victim who was induced into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as “Robinson Elijah.” He was likely acting as a money mule to cash the victim’s cheques.

When Adereti, 24, was arrested, he had additional passports and bank statements in other names in his possession. Investigators determined that Adereti was also connected to scams related to business email compromise fraud and other government program fraud.

“Scams to steal money are around every corner,” said US Attorney Brit Featherston. “Thanks to the keen eye of bank officials, Adereti was apprehended. Unfortunately, many of these crimes target our vulnerable elder population. It is up to all of us to share this awareness and look out for our greatest generation.”

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Adereti with federal violations on April 7, 2021.

Adereti entered the United States on a visitor’s visa in 2018, which had expired at the time of his arrest.

